WP council votes in favour of Flyt deal, Newlands development partnership

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) council on Tuesday night voted in favour its a partnership with Flyt Property Investment.

The deal will now need to be ratified at a special general meeting on 8 July that would see it all the way over the line.

WP now stands to receive a loan of R112 million from Dream World Investments - a company within the Flyt group - that would be used by the union to pay off its outstanding debts to Remgro and Investec.