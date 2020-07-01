Super Rugby

WP council votes in favour of Flyt deal, Newlands development partnership

Newlands rugby stadium (Gallo)
Newlands rugby stadium (Gallo)

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) council on Tuesday night voted in favour its a partnership with Flyt Property Investment.

The deal will now need to be ratified at a special general meeting on 8 July that would see it all the way over the line. 

WP now stands to receive a loan of R112 million from Dream World Investments - a company within the Flyt group - that would be used by the union to pay off its outstanding debts to Remgro and Investec. 

