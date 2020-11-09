WP Rugby's potential US investor heading to Cape Town for takeover talks

Potential US investor Marco Masotti is set to meet Western Province president Zelt Marais for the first time.

Masotti has been courting WP since July and has made an offer of around R100 million to acquire a controlling stake.

Masotti will be meeting "as many people as possible" and also visiting Cape Town Stadium.

, the New Yorker who is looking to acquire, will arrive in Cape Town on Thursday where he is expected to meet union presidentfor the first time.

Masotti is currently in Durban - he grew up on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast - but he will fly into Cape Town on Thursday and stay until Tuesday, next week.

The purpose of the trip is to have face-to-face time with the powers that be in Western Province Rugby and talk them through the intricacies of a proposed R100 million deal that would give Masotti and MVM Holdings a majority shareholdership of the union and its professional arm.

Giving up that control, as has previously been reported, is understood to have been the major stumbling block to the deal progressing despite those within the union, including management and players, desperate to get it over the line to secure the financial injection and stability that would come with foreign investment.

Masotti had previously expressed that the deal would not be on the table forever and that he had other ventures to consider, so this week's meeting could be a make or break moment.

Last month, WP Rugby chairperson Ebrahim Rasool was on record saying that this meeting could be key to the deal while Marais, meanwhile, has been largely quiet on the matter throughout.

While in Cape Town, Masotti is hoping to meet "as many people as possible" and talk them through the "basic terms of the deal".

With Western Province and the Stormers set for a relocation from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium next year, Masotti will also be visiting the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue during his stay.