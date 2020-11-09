Super Rugby

30m ago

add bookmark

WP Rugby's potential US investor heading to Cape Town for takeover talks

Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zelt Marais (Getty)
Zelt Marais (Getty)
  • Potential US investor Marco Masotti is set to meet Western Province president Zelt Marais for the first time.
  • Masotti has been courting WP since July and has made an offer of around R100 million to acquire a controlling stake. 
  • Masotti will be meeting "as many people as possible" and also visiting Cape Town Stadium. 

Marco Masotti, the New Yorker who is looking to acquire Western Province Rugby, will arrive in Cape Town on Thursday where he is expected to meet union president Zelt Marais for the first time. 

Masotti is currently in Durban - he grew up on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast - but he will fly into Cape Town on Thursday and stay until Tuesday, next week. 

The purpose of the trip is to have face-to-face time with the powers that be in Western Province Rugby and talk them through the intricacies of a proposed R100 million deal that would give Masotti and MVM Holdings a majority shareholdership of the union and its professional arm. 

Giving up that control, as has previously been reported, is understood to have been the major stumbling block to the deal progressing despite those within the union, including management and players, desperate to get it over the line to secure the financial injection and stability that would come with foreign investment. 

Masotti had previously expressed that the deal would not be on the table forever and that he had other ventures to consider, so this week's meeting could be a make or break moment. 

Last month, WP Rugby chairperson Ebrahim Rasool was on record saying that this meeting could be key to the deal while Marais, meanwhile, has been largely quiet on the matter throughout. 

While in Cape Town, Masotti is hoping to meet "as many people as possible" and talk them through the "basic terms of the deal". 

With Western Province and the Stormers set for a relocation from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium next year, Masotti will also be visiting the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue during his stay. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Coachless 'injured beast' Agen lose again as president picks team
Peter de Villiers favourite for EP job, former Bok, Blitzbok also in the running
Cash-strapped Rugby Australia signs Aus$100 million broadcast deal
Read more on:
wpzelt maraismarco masotticape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 13 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Sharks
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 14 Nov 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Lions
Phakisa Pumas
Emirates Airlines Park
Sat 14 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Cheetahs
Cape Town
View More
Results
Sat 07 Nov 20
Lions 25
Bulls 30
Sat 07 Nov 20
Tafel Lager Griquas 6
Stormers 39
Fri 06 Nov 20
Sharks 19
Cheetahs 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Bulls
5
4
19
2. Stormers
4
3
13
3. Sharks
4
3
13
4. Cheetahs
4
2
12
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo