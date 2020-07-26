Super Rugby Aotearoa

52m ago

add bookmark

Blues down winless Chiefs to stay in Super Rugby Aotearoa hunt

Harry Plummer (left) and Adam Thomson (Getty).
Harry Plummer (left) and Adam Thomson (Getty).

The Blues beat the winless Chiefs 21-17 in Auckland on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the Super Rugby Aotearoa title.

It was a tightly-contested affair and, having scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead, it looked like the Chiefs were on course to register their first win of the season. 

Instead, the Blues scored three tries to two from their opposition to seal the victory as the Chiefs under British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland fell to their sixth straight loss of the competition.

The Blues, meanwhile, move back up to second place on the log and they are now just two points behind the Crusaders, who suffered a rare defeat at home to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Blues 21

Tries: Matt Duffie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Finlay Christie

Conversions: Beauden Barrett (3)

Chiefs 17

Tries: Lachlan Boshier, Solomon Alaimalo

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (2)

Penalty: McKenzie.

Teams:

Blues

15 Matt Duffie, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Blake Gibson, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Kurt Eklund, 1 Alex Hodgman

Substitutes: 16 Tolai Luteru, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe,, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Josh Goodhue, 20 Tony Lamborn, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Otere Black, 23 Harry Plummer

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Bradley Slater, 1 Reuben O’Neill

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Adam Thomson, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Related Links
Boks: Tougher to win Rugby Championship in NZ than RWC '19 was?
Pumas chief Pieter Burger: I felt discouraged at times but never ran out of ideas
EXCLUSIVE | Springbok coach's 'humanity' fears for his squad in NZ
Read more on:
blueschiefssuper rugby aotearoarugby
Fixtures
Sat 01 Aug 20 09:05 AM (SAST)
Chiefs
Crusaders
FMG Stadium Waikato
Sun 02 Aug 20 05:35 AM (SAST)
Highlanders
Blues
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Sat 08 Aug 20 09:05 AM (SAST)
Hurricanes
Chiefs
Sky Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 26 Jul 20
Blues 21
Chiefs 17
Sat 25 Jul 20
Crusaders 32
Hurricanes 34
Sun 19 Jul 20
Chiefs 31
Highlanders 33
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Crusaders
5
4
19
2. Blues
6
4
17
3. Hurricanes
6
4
16
4. Highlanders
5
2
10
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo