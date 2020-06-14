Blues overpower Hurricanes in front of packed Eden Park crowd

A strong second half showing from the Blues saw them beat the Hurricanes 30-20 in a Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday.

The hosts took a 14-13 lead into half-time, but they were value in the second period and ended comfortable winners.

Penalties were once again a central talking point given the strict approach to the breakdown the referees have committed to employing during the tournament, but the capacity Auckland crowd of over 40 000 made this a spectacle to remember with New Zealand's rugby season now back.

Both sides scored three tries each and the difference on the scoreboard was the boot of Blues flyhalf Otere Black, who scored 15 points on the night.

It was also the perfect start to Beauden Barrett's Blues career.

The All Black playmaker had joined the franchise after the 2019 World Cup but had not featured in Super Rugby 2020 yet.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Blues 30 (14)

Tries: Caleb Clarke, TJ Faiane, Dalton Papali'i

Conversion: Otere Black (3)

Penalties: Black (3)

Hurricanes 20 (13)

Tries: Dane Coles, Ben Lam, Jamie Booth

Conversion: TJ Perenara

Penalty: Jackson Garden-Bachop