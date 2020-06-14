Super Rugby Aotearoa

22m ago

add bookmark

Blues overpower Hurricanes in front of packed Eden Park crowd

Otere Black (Getty)
Otere Black (Getty)

A strong second half showing from the Blues saw them beat the Hurricanes 30-20 in a Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. 

The hosts took a 14-13 lead into half-time, but they were value in the second period and ended comfortable winners. 

Penalties were once again a central talking point given the strict approach to the breakdown the referees have committed to employing during the tournament, but the capacity Auckland crowd of over 40 000 made this a spectacle to remember with New Zealand's rugby season now back. 

Both sides scored three tries each and the difference on the scoreboard was the boot of Blues flyhalf Otere Black, who scored 15 points on the night. 

It was also the perfect start to Beauden Barrett's Blues career. 

The All Black playmaker had joined the franchise after the 2019 World Cup but had not featured in Super Rugby 2020 yet. 

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Blues 30 (14)

Tries: Caleb Clarke, TJ Faiane, Dalton Papali'i

Conversion: Otere Black (3)

Penalties: Black (3)

Hurricanes 20 (13)

Tries: Dane Coles, Ben Lam, Jamie Booth

Conversion: TJ Perenara

Penalty: Jackson Garden-Bachop

Related Links
Greg Holmes returns to Australia for Western Force stint
OPINION | WSU is the best midwife for the next Makazole Mapimpi
Kenya's former Stormers coach quits role over virus uncertainty
Read more on:
blueshurricanessuper rugby aotearoarugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
50% - 1545 votes
Cricket
10% - 301 votes
Football
16% - 499 votes
Athletics
2% - 49 votes
Boxing
1% - 19 votes
Cycling
2% - 50 votes
Golf
6% - 197 votes
Motorsport
7% - 215 votes
Tennis
3% - 87 votes
Water sports
1% - 23 votes
American sports
1% - 30 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo