Chiefs end losing streak with stunning comeback against Hurricanes in Wellington

The Chiefs clinched their first-ever Super Rugby Aotearoa win after defeating the Hurricanes in a thrilling encounter at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The Chiefs won 35-29 after trailing 26-7 at half-time.

As it happened | Super Rugby Aotearoa - Hurricanes v Chiefs

A late try by Luke Jacobson saw the Chiefs snap an 11-match losing steak in the Super Rugby Aotearoa.



In the battle at the bottom, the Hurricanes, playing on their home ground, held a commanding 26-7 lead at half-time but by the final whistle they were the only winless side left in the New Zealand competition.

In a frantic finish, 31 points were scored in the closing 25 minutes including four converted tries by the Chiefs as the Hurricanes fell apart.

At the break, the Chiefs were in danger of a 12th consecutive loss, which would have been a record losing streak by a New Zealand Super Rugby side.

But when replacement back Chase Tiatia, a former Hurricanes player, took the field he teamed with Damian McKenzie to produce two tries in two minutes to ignite the Chiefs dramatic burst.

"We never gave up," a jubilant Chiefs captain Sam Cane declared.

"It would have been pretty easy after the last 10 or so game to fold when we were three tries down but I'm really proud of how we stuck to our guns and never game up and fought our way back."

But the result stunned Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea.

"It's a tough pill to swallow. I'm actually lost for words," he said.

"We've got to have a hard look at ourselves. Leaking points like that in the second half is not good enough."

In a clash where defensive lines were often sacrificed to create attacking opportunities, Ngani Laumape emerged as a key figure in establishing the Hurricanes' first-half dominance.

With the scored locked at 7-7 following converted tries by Hurricanes scrumhalf Luke Campbell and Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, Laumape was instrumental in the next three tries as the Hurricanes edged ahead.

He cut through the Chiefs line before sending a long pass to hooker Ricky Riccitelli who scored in the corner.

Laumape followed up with a well-weighted cross-kick for Salesi Rayasi to score in the opposite corner and just before half-time he delivered a well-timed pop pass for Rayasi to score his second try.

When Tiatia took the field he scored one try himself and put Brad Weber in for the second as the gap closed to 26-21, and the Chiefs then hit the front with a try to Naitoa Ah Kuoi from a lineout drive.

After a Jordie Barrett penalty regained the lead for the Hurricanes, McKenzie and Tiatia combined again to get the Chiefs up to the line where Jacobson dived over to settle the outcome.

Scorers:

Hurricanes

Tries: Luke Campbell, Ricky Riccitelli, Salesi Rayasi (2)

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (3)

Chiefs

Tries: Kaleb Trask, Chase Tiatia, Brad Weber, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Luke Jacobson

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5)

Teams:

Hurricanes:

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 10 Orbyn Leger, 9 Luke Campbell, 8 Ardie Savea (captain), 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Xavier Numia

Substitutes: 16 James O'Reilly, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Tevita Mafileo, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Devan Flanders, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Wes Goosen

Chiefs:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Jonah Lowe, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber (co-captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa'i, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Joe Apikotoa, 19 Samipeni Finau, 20 Simon Parker, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Chase Tiatia