Crusaders bag bonus-point win over Hurricanes in Wellington

The Crusaders got their Super Rugby Aotearoa off to a strong start as they defeated the Hurricanes at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

The Crusaders won 39-25 after leading 19-15 at half-time.

The home side could only score a sole try by Asafo Aumua with flyhallf Jackson Garden-Bachop adding the conversion and five penalties.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders crossed the whitewash five times thanks toSevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo'unga and David Havili.

Mo'unga starred for the Crusaders as he also converted four tries and added two penalties.

Next week the Crusaders host the Chiefs in Christchurch (Sunday, 28 June - 05:35) while the Hurricanes have a bye.

Scorers

Hurricanes

Tries: Asafo Aumua

Conversions: Jackson Garden-Bachop

Penalties: Jackson Garden-Bachop (5)

Crusaders

Tries: Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili

Conversions: Mo'unga (4)

Penalties: Mo'unga (2)

Teams:

Hurricanes

15 Chase Tiatia, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (co-captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles (co-captain), 1 Fraser Armstrong.

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ben May, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Cullen Grace, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Faingaanuku