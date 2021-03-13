Super Rugby Aotearoa

1h ago

add bookmark

Crusaders cruise to win over Chiefs as Fainga’anuku scores wonder try

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leicester Fainga’anuku (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)
Leicester Fainga’anuku (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

The Crusaders have won their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs 39-17 in an encounter that will be remembered for an incredible try scored by winger Leicester Fainga’anuku.

WATCH | How did he do that? Crusaders winger scores UNBELIEVABLE try

The Chiefs, looking to avoid their 11th straight Super Rugby defeat started well, racing into a 10-0 lead in the 9th minute thanks to a converted try and penalty from fullback Damian McKenzie.

But it was Fainga’anuku unconverted try that spurred the Crusaders into action as he managed to dot down in the left hand corner despite the attention of McKenzie.

Fainga’anuku was pushed over the touchline but managed to somehow keep himself airborne to score.

It was a stunning effort.

That signalled the home sign taking control of the match and by half-time they had an 11-10 lead thanks to two penalties from Richie Mo'unga.

The second half saw the Crusaders dominate as a penalty try as well as scores by Mo'unga, Will Jordan, Whetu Douglas and Mitchell Dunshea kept them in control of the encounter.

Mo'unga added three conversions to push the score out to 39-10. 

The Chief managed a consolation converted try from left wing Etene Nanai-Seturo which added some respectability to the final score of 39-17.

Scorers:

Crusaders

Tries: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Penalty Try, Richie Mo’unga, Whetu  Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea

Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (3)

Penalties: Richie Mo’unga (2)

Chiefs 

Tries: Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (2)

Penalties: Damian McKenzie (1)

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Cullen Grace, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Sione Havili Talitui, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.

Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 Joe Moody, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Mitchell Dunshea, 20 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs: 

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Sean Wainui, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Bryn Gatland, 9 Brad Weber (co-captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Josh Lord, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Reuben O’Neill.

Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Kaylum Boshier, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Chase Tiatia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | How did he do that? Crusaders winger scores UNBELIEVABLE try
'Unpredictable' France impress England's Watson
Historic first as Cornal Hendricks and Marco van Staden are both named Bulls' best
Read more on:
crusaderschiefssuper rugby aotearoaleicester fainga’anukurugby
Fixtures
Sun 14 Mar 21 04:35 AM (SAST)
Blues
Highlanders
Eden Park
Sat 20 Mar 21 08:05 AM (SAST)
Hurricanes
Chiefs
Sky Stadium
Sun 21 Mar 21 04:35 AM (SAST)
Blues
Crusaders
Eden Park
View More
Results
Sun 07 Mar 21
Crusaders 33
Hurricanes 16
Fri 05 Mar 21
Chiefs 23
Highlanders 39
Sat 27 Feb 21
Hurricanes 16
Blues 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Crusaders
2
2
9
2. Highlanders
2
1
5
3. Blues
1
1
4
4. Chiefs
1
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo