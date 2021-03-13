Crusaders cruise to win over Chiefs as Fainga’anuku scores wonder try

The Crusaders have won their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs 39-17 in an encounter that will be remembered for an incredible try scored by winger Leicester Fainga’anuku.

The Chiefs, looking to avoid their 11th straight Super Rugby defeat started well, racing into a 10-0 lead in the 9th minute thanks to a converted try and penalty from fullback Damian McKenzie.

But it was Fainga’anuku unconverted try that spurred the Crusaders into action as he managed to dot down in the left hand corner despite the attention of McKenzie.

Fainga’anuku was pushed over the touchline but managed to somehow keep himself airborne to score.

It was a stunning effort.

That signalled the home sign taking control of the match and by half-time they had an 11-10 lead thanks to two penalties from Richie Mo'unga.

The second half saw the Crusaders dominate as a penalty try as well as scores by Mo'unga, Will Jordan, Whetu Douglas and Mitchell Dunshea kept them in control of the encounter.

Mo'unga added three conversions to push the score out to 39-10.

The Chief managed a consolation converted try from left wing Etene Nanai-Seturo which added some respectability to the final score of 39-17.

Scorers:

Crusaders

Tries: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Penalty Try, Richie Mo’unga, Whetu Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea

Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (3)

Penalties: Richie Mo’unga (2)

Chiefs

Tries: Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (2)

Penalties: Damian McKenzie (1)

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Cullen Grace, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Sione Havili Talitui, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.

Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 Joe Moody, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Mitchell Dunshea, 20 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Sean Wainui, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Bryn Gatland, 9 Brad Weber (co-captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Josh Lord, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Reuben O’Neill.

Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Kaylum Boshier, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Chase Tiatia.