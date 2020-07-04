Super Rugby Aotearoa

Crusaders outclass Highlanders to move to top of Super Rugby Aotearoa log

Will Jordan of the Crusaders (Getty)

The class of the Crusaders shone through as they overcame the Highlanders in a Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

In a match characterised by high-quality, fast-paced running rugby from both sides, the 2019 Super Rugby champions emerged as 40-20 winners against their hosts. 

The Highlanders had held a 17-14 lead at half-time, but the Crusaders found another gear when they needed to and scored five tries to two to come out on top. 

The win sees the Crusaders move to the top of the tournament log with three victories from three. 

More to follow ... 

Scorers:

Highlanders 20 (17)

Tries: Shannon Frizell, Ngane Punivai

Conversions: Mitch Hunt

Penalties: Hunt (2)

Crusaders 40 (14)

Tries: Will Jordan (2), Tom Christie (2), Sevu Reece

Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (2)

Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

