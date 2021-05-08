Crusaders floor Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa final to bag 5th straight crown

A Richie Mo'unga masterclass saw the Crusaders overcome two yellow cards to defend their Super Rugby Aotearoa crown with a 24-13 victory over the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday.

For a period in the second half when the Crusaders were defending a narrow 15-13 lead, they were down to 13 men, with All Blacks Codie Taylor and Sevu Reece in the sin-bin.

But flyhalf Mo'unga, whose footwork had baffled the Chiefs through much of the match, refused to be flustered as he produced raking touch finders to force them back and extended the scoreline with a drop goal and a penalty.

By the time the Crusaders were back to a full complement of 15 they were 21-13 ahead with 12 minutes to play and Mo'unga added a further penalty to settle the score.

It saw the Crusaders successfully defend their Aoteroa title and it was also their fifth Super Rugby crown in a row. In all, they have claimed 10 titles in 24 years of Super Rugby.



In a clash of Test match intensity before a sold-out crowd of 17 400, Mo'unga scored 14 of the Crusaders' points, while Damian McKenzie produced all the Chiefs' points with a converted try and two penalties.

For the Chiefs it was a disappointing end to what had been a stunning turn-around after they lost their first two matches to extend their losing streak to a record 11 games.

Under interim coach Clayton McMillan, who has taken the reins while Warren Gatland prepares the British and Irish Lions, the Chiefs won their next five games to make the finals, with Damian McKenzie producing the winning points in the dying minutes of four of them.

But in the final, when it mattered most, McKenzie missed three handy penalties around half-time which would have seen them take the lead.

The Chiefs started strongly, but an intercept by Ethan Blackadder rescued the Crusaders when they were defending desperately and sparked a counter attack which paved the way for the Crusaders' first try by Reece six minutes into the game.

After a McKenzie penalty for the Chiefs, a David Havili chip kick produced their second try to Will Jordan.

The Chiefs were down 12-3 when they produced an innovative lineout drive, with most of the backs joining in before spinning the ball wide and the elusive McKenzie was on hand to score in the opposite corner.

A McKenzie penalty after 59 minutes narrowed the gap to two points before Mo'unga's boot wrapped up the game for the Crusaders.

?? Mo'unga slots his first ever Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa droppy.??: @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/Q9HNfHJmOb — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) May 8, 2021

Scorers:

Crusaders

Tries: Sevu Reece, Will Jordan

Conversion: Richie Mo'unga

Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

Drop goal: Mo'unga

Chiefs

Try: Damian McKenzie

Conversion: McKenzie

Penalties: McKenzie (2)

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Cullen Grace, 8 Cullen Grace, 7 Sione Havili Talitui, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower

Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Mitchell Dunshea, 20 Tom Sanders, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Dallas McLeod, 23 Braydon Ennor.

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Jonah Lowe, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Bryn Gatland, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Pita Gus Sowakula, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tupou Vaa'i, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross.



Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Zane Kapeli, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Rameka Poihipi, 23 Chase Tiatia