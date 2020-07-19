Super Rugby Aotearoa

1h ago

Epic fightback sees Highlanders stun Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa thriller

Highlanders flyhalf Mitch Hunt scores one of his side's five tries against the Chiefs in a Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Hamilton on 19 July 2020.
Dave Rowland/Getty Images

The Highlanders staged a dramatic comeback to beat the Chiefs 33-31 in a thrilling Super Rugby Aotearoa encounter in Hamilton on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Highlanders v Chiefs

The Chiefs had led 31-7 after 45 minutes, before the men from Otago clawed their way back.

Centre Sio Tomkinson went over after the hooter to stun the home crowd.

It was the Highlanders' second win in the competition, while the Chiefs have lost all five of their matches.

More to follow...

Scorers:

Chiefs

Tries:  Lachlan Boshier, Anton Lienert-Brown, Bradley Slater (2)
Conversions: Damian McKenzie (4)
Penalty: McKenzie

Highlanders:

Tries: Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Jona Nareki, Sio Tomkinson
Conversions: Mitch Hunt (4)

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Bradley Slater, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Reuben O'Neill, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Adam Thomson, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Highlanders

15 Michael Collins, 14 Josh McKay, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Scott Gregory, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith (co-captain), 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, 7 Shannon Frizell, 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Jack Whetton, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon, 1 Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman (co-captain), 17 Ethan De Groot, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Jesse Parete, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Jona Nareki

Read more on:
highlanderschiefssuper rugby aotearoarugby
