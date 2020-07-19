Epic fightback sees Highlanders stun Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa thriller

The Highlanders staged a dramatic comeback to beat the Chiefs 33-31 in a thrilling Super Rugby Aotearoa encounter in Hamilton on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Highlanders v Chiefs



The Chiefs had led 31-7 after 45 minutes, before the men from Otago clawed their way back.

Centre Sio Tomkinson went over after the hooter to stun the home crowd.

It was the Highlanders' second win in the competition, while the Chiefs have lost all five of their matches.

More to follow...

Scorers:



Chiefs



Tries: Lachlan Boshier, Anton Lienert-Brown, Bradley Slater (2)

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (4)

Penalty: McKenzie



Highlanders:

Tries: Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Jona Nareki, Sio Tomkinson

Conversions: Mitch Hunt (4)

Match winner! What a play from the Pulse Energy Highlanders



?? @skysportnz #CHIvHIG pic.twitter.com/B36WE2DNtn — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) July 19, 2020

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Bradley Slater, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Reuben O'Neill, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Adam Thomson, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Highlanders

15 Michael Collins, 14 Josh McKay, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Scott Gregory, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith (co-captain), 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, 7 Shannon Frizell, 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Jack Whetton, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon, 1 Ayden Johnstone



Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman (co-captain), 17 Ethan De Groot, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Jesse Parete, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Jona Nareki



