Highlanders down Chiefs in first Super Rugby Aotearoa thriller as live sport returns to New Zealand

The Highlanders have have beaten the Chiefs as rugby returned to New Zealand with the first fixture of Super Rugby Aotearoa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

With both teams more than willing to give the ball air, the first half was highlighted by some impressive running rugby.

Tries from Ash Dickson, Patelesio Tomkinson and Marino Mikaele along with two conversions and a penalty from Mitchell Hunt, the home side went into half-time leading 22-16 despite the fact they lost Vilimoni Kori to a yellow card for a tip tackle.

The Chiefs scored through Sean Wainui with Damian McKenzie landing three penalties and a conversion.

The second half saw a much scrappier affair as players begin to get tired and the penalty count mounted on both sides.

By the 63rd minute, the Highlanders led 25-19 as Hunt and McKenzie exchanged a penalty apiece.

The Highlanders were then down to 14 men for the second time in the match with winger Jona Nareki sent to sidelines for 10 minutes after he took out McKenzie in the air while chasing a kick ahead.

An uncoverted Anton Lienert-Brown try in the left-hand corner in the 72nd minute brought the Chiefs to within a point with the visitors putting the home side under immense pressure in the closing minutes.

McKenzie then landed a drop goal to give the Chiefs a 27-25 lead with just three minutes to go.

But the drama wasn't over as just a minute later, Highlanders replacement Bryn Gatland slotted a drop goal of his own, this time from 30 metres out to put his side back into a 28-27 lead.

The home side then held on for the final minute to give themselves victory and their first points of the competition.

Teams

Highlanders

15 Vilimoni Koroi, 14 Sam Gilbert, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Patelesio Tomkinson, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt , 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Marino Mikaele Tu’u, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Josh Dickson, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Teihorangi Walden, 23 Bryn Gatland

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Mitchell Brown, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Aidan Ross