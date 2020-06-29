Super Rugby Aotearoa

1h ago

Hurricanes axe Carlos Spencer as assistant coach

Carlos Spencer during a Hurricanes captain's run at Sky Stadium on 20 June 2020 in Wellington.
Carlos Spencer during a Hurricanes captain's run at Sky Stadium on 20 June 2020 in Wellington.
Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images

Former All Blacks flyhalf Carlos Spencer was sacked as assistant coach of the Hurricanes on Monday due to "the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19", the New Zealand Super Rugby franchise said.

Spencer, who won 35 Test caps for New Zealand, joined the Hurricanes last year, bringing his renowned backline prowess to the Wellington outfit's coaching set-up.

However, the Hurricanes said the 44-year-old's contract would finish early.

"He will not be part of the Hurricanes coaching team for the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa," it said, thanking him for a "significant contribution" to the team.

Spencer has previously coached at several South African Super Rugby sides and in Japan's Top League.

He was brought into the Hurricanes coaching unit under former head coach John Plumtree in 2019. Plumtree left the Hurricanes in December 2019 to take up a role with the All Blacks and was replaced by Jason Holland.

The other assistant coach at the Hurricanes is forwards guru Chris Gibbes.

