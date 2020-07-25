Hurricanes condemn Crusaders to rare Christchurch defeat

The Hurricanes upset the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch on Saturday.

The men from Wellington won 34-32, after leading 21-17 at half-time.

It snapped the Crusaders' 36-match winning run at home, with their last defeat in Christchurch being a 35-10 reverse to the Hurricanes on 16 July 2016.

The Crusaders had a chance to snatch a draw late in the game when winger Sevu Reece scored in the corner, however flyhalf Richie Mo'unga could not convert from the touchline.

In next weekend's action, the Crusaders travel to Hamilton to duel the Chiefs (Saturday, 1 August), while the Hurricanes have a bye.

Scorers:

Crusaders

Tries: Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge, Quinten Strange, Sevu Reece

Conversions: Mo'unga (3)Penalties: Mo'unga (2)

Hurricanes

Tries: Wes Goosen (2), Peter Umaga-Jensen

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (2)

Penalties: Barrett (5)

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Fetuli Paea, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Tom Sanders, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Leicester Fainga’anuku

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Fraser AmstrongSubstitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Vince Aso, 23 Chase Tiatia