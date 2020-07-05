Kobus van Wyk leads 14-man Hurricanes to win over Chiefs

The Hurricanes registered their first Super Rugby Aotearoa win as they defeated the Chiefs at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Sunday.

The visitors won 25-18 after leading 20-3 at halftime.

The Hurricanes have snapped their two-match losing streak, scoring three tries in the match through Du'Plessis Kirifi and a brace by former Sharks winger Kobus van Wyk. Jordie Barrett added two conversions and two penalties. Meanwhile, the home side replied with two tries thanks to Lachlan Boshier and a penalty try, with Damian McKenzie adding two penalties. In the second-half, lock Scott Scrafton was shown his second yellow card of the game after not being back 10m when McKenzie took a quick tap. The Chiefs were awarded a penalty try, but it wasn't enough to secure a home victory. Next weekend, the Hurricanes will host the Highlanders for Sunday's encounter (12 July, 05:35 SA time), while the Chiefs have a bye.

Scorers:

Chiefs

Tries: Penalty try, Lachlan Boshier

Penalties: Damian McKenzie (2)

Hurricanes

Tries: Kobus van Wyk (2), Du'Plessis Kirifi

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (2)

Penalties: Barrett (2)

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Mitchell Brown, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Bradley Slater, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Reuben O’Neill, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Dylan Nel, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Solomon Alaimalo

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (co-captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles (co-captain), 1 Fraser Armstrong

Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Ben May, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Liam Mitchell, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Wes Goosen

- Compiled by Sport24 staff