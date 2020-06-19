Super Rugby Aotearoa

1h ago

Kobus van Wyk named on Hurricanes bench for Crusaders tussle

Kobus van Wyk (Gallo Images)
Kobus van Wyk (Gallo Images)

South African winger Kobus van Wyk has been named on the Hurricanes bench for their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Crusaders in Wellington on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 05:35 (SA time).

The former Stormers and Sharks flyer wasn't selected for last week’s match against the Blues as coach Jason Holland opted for a 6-2 forwards/ backs split on the bench.

Van Wyk made an impressive start to his Hurricanes career when he scored a hat-trick against the Sunwolves in late February.

Holland has made two changes to his pack for Sunday's match, with Vaea Fifita replacing Scott Scrafton at lock and Ardie Savea starting at No 8 for the first time since his knee surgery late last year.

The Hurricanes lost their opening round match 30-20 to the Blues in Auckland last weekend.

"We can't wait to play at our home stadium and are excited to play again in front of our awesome fans. Performing in front of them is a big driver for us this week," Holland told the Hurricanes' official website.

Teams:

Hurricanes

15 Chase Tiatia, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (co-captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles (co-captain), 1 Fraser Armstrong

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ben May, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Cullen Grace, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Faingaanuku

