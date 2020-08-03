Super Rugby: The tree trunk strikes again!

Caleb Clarke stiffened his All Black selection claims with an electric showing for the Blues on Sunday.

Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo’unga helped direct a win that put them in touching distance of the Aotearoa title.

In Australia, Brumbies hooker Folau Faingaa continued his penchant for being a major try-scoring weapon.

Blues gamebreaker Caleb Clarke looks more and more like a “new Jonah Lomu” for the havoc he wreaks down the left touchline - and very much elsewhere - in rugby.

The young powerhouse gave the Highlanders’ defence repeated nightmares as the Aucklanders notched an important 32-21 Super Rugby Aotearoa triumph in Dunedin on Sunday.

It would often take two or three defenders to halt him, which simply created succulent opportunities for the Blues to exploit holes elsewhere.

In that way, it reminded of the times the Springboks used to pride themselves in gutsily keeping Lomu away from their try-line – the late great never scored against them – although only freeing up the likes of Christian Cullen and Jeff Wilson to have a field day in other areas of the park.

Here are the recipients of gold, silver and bronze medals I eventually opted for:

GOLD: CALEB CLARKE (Blues)

All muscle and bustle.

That’s probably the best way to describe the chunky left wing’s play, roughly from start to finish, as the Blues kept themselves narrowly in the title hunt by repelling the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Now pushing so forcefully for the All Black No 11 berth, Clarke was a constant handful when on the ball, even if he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself.

He had a prominent hand in at least three of the Blues’ five tries, including a 10th-minute one when Beauden Barrett put in a deft cross-kick and he mercilessly "pinballed? a defender after catching it, creating an opportunity for scrumhalf Finlay Christie to streak away for the score.

Christie would dot again after halftime from receipt of Clarke’s infield pass, while TJ Faiane’s try was also thanks to an emphatic little bust-in by the wing.

Yes, the 21-year-old had a critical role in the Blues finally breaking their duck at Forsyth Barr Stadium …

SILVER: RICHIE MO’UNGA (Crusaders)

There were sparkling shifts from others in the Crusaders’ ranks against the still-winless Chiefs in Hamilton like back-three maestro Will Jordan – once again – and No 8 Tom Sanders.

But for me the really big influencer was All Black flyhalf Mo’unga, who brought either a sense of direction and order to things or wicked bits of pizzazz… and sometimes simultaneously.

His dynamism and awareness played a major hand in the visitors’ notching of five tries to one, despite the Chiefs (their blindside flanker Lachlan Boshier excelled) having reason to grumble about some refereeing decisions against them.

The pivot was also responsible for perhaps the moment of individual genius in the match when, 13 minutes from time, he helped put the game to bed as the 'Saders moved 32-19 ahead.

Mo’unga made a beautifully-timed intrusion on the short side to collect an inside pass, then produced a bamboozling step and accurate offload to put away substitute Leicester Fainga’aunku for the try.

If there’s one area where he needs to pick up his standards a little it is in place-kicking, where another moderate outing in that respect kept his Aotearoa success percentage below the 75% mark.

BRONZE: FOLAU FAINGAA (Brumbies)

You don’t often think of a hooker as your premier "striker" in the try column.

But a massively healthy scent for the try-line continues to be a key feature of 25-year-old Faingaa’s game for the unbeaten, Super Rugby AU-leading Brumbies.

He got over twice from rolling mauls off lineouts in their 22-20, long-after-the-siren weekend triumph over the Reds in Canberra, taking him to four dot-downs for the competition from as many appearances.

It also meant he advanced to 24 career tries for the Brumbies… and nine this curtailed season alone.

"He’ll get more tries than Joe Roff," commentator and former home favourite Rod Kafer said admiringly after the second one, in reference to the Brumbies’ legendary wing/fullback and franchise record try-scorer with 57.

Reserve hooker Connal McInerney also got in on the act (and again from a concerted pack rumble) meaning that either of the Brums’ pair of lineout-throwers has scored in every game of AU so far.

