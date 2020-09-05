Super Rugby Aotearoa

30m ago

Tries galore as South trumps North with injury time try

Karl Tuinukuafe of North is tackled by Codie Taylor and Samuel Whitelock of South during the North v South rugby match at Sky Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
In a pulsating game of rugby, the South have beaten the North in match were flair was the order of the day and a last minute try secured victory.

The South, who lead 17-14 at half time ran out 38-35 winners in a contest in whih 10 tries were scored and the lead changed seven times.

A number of players stood out for both sides with Rieko Ioane dangerous at 13 and Jordan and Beauden Barrett showing their talent.

More to follow...

Scorers:

North

Tries: Rieko Ioane (2) , Damien McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ash Dixon

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5)

South

Tries: Brad Webber, Jordie Barett, Aaron Smith, Tyrell Lomax, Will Jordan

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (5)

Penalties:  Jordie Barrett

Teams

North

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Mitchell Hunt

South

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Brayden Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Samuel Whitelock (c), 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 George Bower, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Dillon Hunt, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Leicester Faingaanuku

