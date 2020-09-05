Tries galore as South trumps North with injury time try

In a pulsating game of rugby, the South have beaten the North in match were flair was the order of the day and a last minute try secured victory.



The South, who lead 17-14 at half time ran out 38-35 winners in a contest in whih 10 tries were scored and the lead changed seven times.

A number of players stood out for both sides with Rieko Ioane dangerous at 13 and Jordan and Beauden Barrett showing their talent.

More to follow...

Scorers:

North

Tries: Rieko Ioane (2) , Damien McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ash Dixon

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5)

South

Tries: Brad Webber, Jordie Barett, Aaron Smith, Tyrell Lomax, Will Jordan

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (5)

Penalties: Jordie Barrett

Teams

North

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Mitchell Hunt

South

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Brayden Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Samuel Whitelock (c), 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 George Bower, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Dillon Hunt, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Leicester Faingaanuku