Tries galore as South trumps North with injury time try

In a pulsating game of rugby, the South have beaten the North in match were flair was the order of the day and a last minute try secured victory.
The South, who lead 17-14 at half time ran out 38-35 winners in a contest in whih 10 tries were scored and the lead changed seven times.
A number of players stood out for both sides with Rieko Ioane dangerous at 13 and Jordan and Beauden Barrett showing their talent.
More to follow...
Scorers:
North
Tries: Rieko Ioane (2) , Damien McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ash Dixon
Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5)
South
Tries: Brad Webber, Jordie Barett, Aaron Smith, Tyrell Lomax, Will Jordan
Conversions: Jordie Barrett (5)
Penalties: Jordie Barrett
Teams
North
15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe
Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Mitchell Hunt
South
15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Brayden Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Samuel Whitelock (c), 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody
Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 George Bower, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20 Dillon Hunt, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Leicester Faingaanuku