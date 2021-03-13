Super Rugby Aotearoa

WATCH | How did he do that? Crusaders winger scores UNBELIEVABLE try

Leicester Fainga’anuku (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
The quality on display during Super Rugby Aotearoa is there for all to see, week in and week out.

But even those who sing the virtues of the competition would have been left stunned on Saturday thanks to the finishing prowess of Crusaders winger, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

With his side trailing 10-0 after 15 minutes, Fainga’anuku received the ball on the left wing after a great break by David Havili.

But he still had it all to do as steamed down the touchline.

With Damian McKenzie lining up a tackle that would have certainly put him in touch, Fainga’anuku launched himself at the line.

McKenzie's tackle was impressive, forcing Fainga’anuku outside the field of play but somehow, he managed to keep his body off the ground, including a trailing leg millimeters above the grass as he touched down.

WATCH HIS INCREDIBLE EFFORT BELOW

