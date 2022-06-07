United Rugby Championship

10 South Africans named in URC Dream Team

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Stormers wing Leolin Zas on the charge against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
A laudable 10 South Africans have been included in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) Dream Team announced on Tuesday.

The 2021/2022 season is still on the go with semi-finals set to be hosted this weekend. Leinster host the Bulls at the RDS Arena in Dublin (20:35 kickoff on Friday), while the Stormers will entertain Ulster at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (15:00).

The Stormers have five players on the sheet (the most of all teams). They are No 8 Evan Roos, wings Leolin Zas and Seabelo Senatla, inside centre Damian Willemse and fullback Warrick Gelant.

The Bulls have three players on the list (see full team below), and the Sharks two.

Munster, Leinster and Ulster players make up the rest of the players.

The team was determined by a media vote.

URC organisers further explained the criteria: Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

On Monday, Ruan Nortje of the Bulls was named the winner of the Ironman award, presented to the player that has spent the most time on the pitch during the league stages of the tournament.

Zas was named try-scorer of the season with 11 to his name


