A dark weekend in Europe: SA teams 'could fly in a spaceship and still lose,' says Schalk

Stormers legend Schalk Burger has supported John Dobson's view that travel wasn't an excuse for SA's dark weekend in the EPCR tournaments last week.

Instead, he argues that the Capetonians, notably, were merely outplayed by a ramped up Exeter combination.

Burger still believes SA teams have a better chance of producing results overseas in Europe than was the case in Super Rugby, despite the ongoing travel challenges.

While the Lions and Sharks were competitive for substantial periods of their matches against Glasgow and Toulouse, respectively, the Stormers were overrun by an inspired Exeter combination that left local rugby's leading franchise thoroughly chastened.

"In the Stormers’ case, I don’t think it was an excuse. They could’ve flown there by spaceship and still would’ve come up short against an Exeter side that bossed the ball in the first half," Burger, a Stormers and Springbok legend, told a media roundtable.

Such was the English club's authority that they barely allowed the Capetonians a look-in.

The city's southernly location also meant that even a direct flight to London would have resulted in a fairly strenuous journey.

"It’s part and parcel of the game, especially if you're playing in the URC. Europe, I suppose, was a bit of a challenge because it wasn’t budgeted for," said Burger.

"I know last week’s travel to Exeter was tough, but it's a tricky place to get to in any case. It’s quite far down south, so even if you flew directly to London and went on from there, it’s still about a five-to-six-hour bus drive anyway."

The former rampaging loose forward isn't trying to invalidate South African franchises' much-publicised struggles in finding flights to Europe, which has necessitated SA Rugby trying to alleviate a little bit of the hassle with a still relatively lowly sponsorship with Qatar Airways.

The arrangement means, though, that the teams need to first fly to Doha, stretching out journeys to close to 24 hours.

Yet Burger's argument is predicated on tentative evidence that, while the travel is a factor, it seems local teams still have a better chance of producing positive results than they did in Super Rugby.

"Look, I understand that for this group of players it was probably a new and different challenge, but I still believe it’s easier than travelling to Australasia or Japan or Argentina, like we did in Super Rugby.

"It’s an improvement just because you don’t have to deal with the length of the flights to get to those destinations, as well as the time difference," he said.

In that regard, the Bulls' momentous victory in last season's URC semi-final against a full-strength Leinster in Dublin is indicative.

"The Bulls showed last year that, even though not many people gave them a chance, they could beat them and that’s not a scenario I believe would’ve been possible had it been Super Rugby," said Burger.

"Travelling all that way and coping with 11 different time zones to beat the Crusaders? It doesn’t matter how good you were, I don’t believe you could’ve won with the short turnaround. The Bulls got to Dublin, I think, on the Wednesday and won."

With a home run-in looming now, the key for the Stormers in particular is to not lose momentum after the Exeter experience, but Burger is wary of the threat posed by a strong Munster squad, as well as the impact of Deon Fourie's absence.

"The challenge this week with Munster is that they’ve gone from a set-piece driven game to leading in off-loads, carries and generally holding onto the ball for longer, similar to Exeter.

"It’s probably not quite as dynamic, but you need a man on the ground to counter it and Deon Fourie was missed. The Exeter game was set up for him with all those rucks in the first half."



