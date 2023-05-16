A farewell final ... Kitshoff's eyes are fixed on the URC prize in last Stormers game

Stormers and Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff has his eyes on the United Rugby Championship final against Munster, not the fact it’s his last game for the Stormers.

Kitshoff will be moving to Ulster next season and will look to leave the Cape Town Stadium with a bang.

The Stormers earned the right to host their second consecutive final after Munster stunned Leinster in Dublin.

Steven Kitshoff's Cape Town farewell has been the never-ending story of the Stormers' play-off run in the United Rugby Championship, which has been punctuated by many twists to this tale.

The defending champions first defeated local rivals the Bulls, then quite unexpectedly hosted a semi-final thanks to Connacht upsetting Ulster's apple cart, and now entertain once-thought unlikely finalists Munster in the United Rugby Championship finale.

So, regardless of the next twist, Kitshoff's final farewell is now a certainty at Cape Town Stadium come 27 May.

Significantly, he will also be rewarded with a rested pitch as the sandpit that has masqueraded as a playing surface at the Cape Town Stadium will be given enough time to recover from the semi-final match against Connacht last weekend.

The Western Province's next two Currie Cup home games have been moved to Athlone Stadium.

Kitshoff has been a Western Province and Stormers man through and through, having come through the structures while at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

He did have a stint in France with Bordeaux between 2015 and 2017, but he returned to his roots an even better player and integral not only to the Stormers, but the Springboks, too.

The 31-year-old, not one to stand accused of verbosity, was quick to downplay the fact he has reached the end of another road with the Stormers, preferring to focus on the occasion of having another home final.

"It's special and it's also the biggest task," Kitshoff said.

"It wasn't spoken about, but you could feel it was about going to back-to-back finals. For us, it was about getting over these two playoff hurdles and having a full go in defence of the trophy.

"It's special to play a grand final at the Cape Town Stadium."

Stormers coach John Dobson is probably one individual who is not afraid of expressing his emotions, once burying his face in his hands during Western Province's Currie Cup loss to the Griquas.

In another rather hilarious show of emotion, Dobson looked to the heavens in gratitude when Hacjivah Dayimani's behind-the-back sleight of hand found Ruhan Nel for the game's final try to seal the deal for the Stormers at the weekend.

Dobson admitted the game had become a bit too tense for his liking.

"Anybody's religion is personal, but I was thanking the heavenly father for giving us a bit of breathing space," he explained.

"I know he's on both sides, but the game was getting really tense and it was important to us. I was really grateful for that try.

"I've been teased quite a bit for it."

Outside of next week's final, Kitshoff also has an eye on the greater World Cup picture - that is the Irish threat that has shown itself in the European competitions this season.

The Stormers have had more than a taste of Irish rugby having played Connacht twice, travelled to Leinster and Ulster, and will be facing Munster for the second time this season.

Kitshoff was grateful for the rugby lessons that have come through these engagements, especially since the Springboks will come up against Ireland in Pool B at the World Cup later this year.

"If you look at the make-up of the URC semi-finalists (Stormers v Connacht and Leinster v Munster) there were three Irish teams and a South African one," the Bok prop said.

"Ireland is dominating world rugby at the moment, so that creates confidence in understanding how teams play because they may be your biggest threats.

"I do believe their style of rugby does benefit SA rugby in terms of how the World Cup will be prepared or for an international season."