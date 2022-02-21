Abrasive Stormers No 8 Evan Roos back in training ahead of Connacht odyssey

Evan Roos has recovered from a minor rib injury sustained towards the end of last month.

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker revealed on Monday that the No 8 is back training with the team.

The Stormers travel to Ireland later this week to face Connacht in a United Rugby Championship encounter.

However, whether he will be in contention for a place in the team to face Connacht in a United Rugby Championship (URC) game in Ireland, is not clear yet.

Stormers defence Norman Laker coach made the revelation on Monday when he fronted the press with Hacjivah Dayimani, who has been in fine form.

"He is training with the team at the moment," said Laker.

"He started last week, and is training today so we will see how it goes during tomorrow’s session."

The Stormers have been the team to beat in South Africa since the URC resumed in the country with local derbies. Therefore, it means that if they are to continue with that form, they will need all hands on deck.

When probed about a possible loose-trio that includes Roos and Dayimani, Laker had this to say:

"Both of them can play 7 and 8 equally well and there are a lot of similarities between them; they are game-breakers and can both turn a game on its head. Having them in the same loose-forward combination? I can’t say it will never happen."

The Stormers have beaten the Bulls, Sharks and Lions during recent weeks. Their away record also makes for pleasant reading.



For Laker, the players have stepped up: "I must praise the players… the guys have pitched up every single week, defensively."

He feels, generally, that the team all-round is on the same page and have managed to collect 23 points in their nine matches played and currently sit 8th on the overall log. Their opponents on Saturday are 7th.

The Stormers will travel to Ireland on Wednesday. Head coach John Dobson will name his side on Friday morning.

Kick off is at 15:00.