49m ago

Aerial bombardment awaits desperate Sharks in Swansea

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sean Everitt
Sean Everitt
Steve Haag/Gallo Images
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt said they've got a proper kicking battle on their hands when they face the Ospreys on Friday.
  • The Sharks had a Super Rugby-like challenge against Glasgow that they did not pass.
  • The Sharks will be captained by Thomas du Toit.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Welsh side Ospreys will be different from the Super Rugby-like experience against the Glasgow Warriors last week.

With a pack containing beefy lock Adam Beard, who was part of the British & Irish Lions touring squad and Alun-Wyn Jones, Ospreys have quite the pack.

They also have quality kicking halfbacks in Rhys Webb and Gareth Anscombe. Everitt said they've had to brace themselves for an aerial bombardment.

"Glasgow played like a Super Rugby team, which is something we're used to, but the Ospreys tend to play more of a kicking game," Everitt said.

"They rely on penalties from their set-piece to get into your 22, so they do kick quite a bit. In the first game, they kicked 1198 metres.

"We're prepared for a kicking onslaught from them and they rely on you making mistakes, from where they'll capitalise on that.

"We have prepared well and we will have opportunities against them."

Everitt has installed versatile prop Thomas du Toit as captain, with regular skipper Phendulani Buthelezi being rested.

Everitt said Du Toit has been playing excellent rugby and was outstanding against Glasgow.

"Thomas is full of confidence and he's playing his best rugby. If you look back at the Rainbow Cup earlier in the year, Thomas and Ox Nche were outstanding," Everitt said.

"He hasn't played a lot of rugby and with front rowers, the more rugby they play, the better they get.

"Thomas was outstanding in his performance against Glasgow. He's a leader and he's grown a lot since he's been with the Springboks.

Everitt said the quality of the Glasgow side means they'll have to make proper use of their opportunities.

"You have to make use of your opportunities because you don't know if you'll get a second bite at the cherry," Everitt said.

"It's about being clinical and playing in the right areas of the field, while not conceding at the same time and put ourselves under pressure."

Teams

Ospreys

15 Dan Evans, 14 Mat Protheroe, 13 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Luke Morgan, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Rhys Webb (captain); 8 Morgan Norris, 7 Jac Morgan 6 Will Griffiths, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Sam Parry, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Elvis Taione, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rhys Davies, 20 Ethan Roots, 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Stephen Myler, 23 Joe Hawkins.

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Gerbrandt Grobler, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Werner Kok

