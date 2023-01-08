Agony for Stormers as Glasgow Warriors snatch victory at the death

A last-gasp try by Argentine winger Sebastian Cancelliere saw the Glasgow Warriors snatch a bonus-point 24-17 victory over the Stormers in their URC clash at Scotstoun Stadium on Sunday.

The scores were level at 17-17 heading into the dying moments, before Cancelliere collected a chip in behind the Stormers defence to score his second try of the match.

The Stormers will feel they let slip a golden opportunity to bag a vital away win, as flyhalf Manie Libbok missed two relatively comfortable shots at goal at crucial junctures in the second half.

The first half was an exciting helter-skelter affair, with the lead changing hands four times as both teams showed attacking intent.

Cancelliere scored the game's first try early on, but the Stormers responded through a try by hooker Joseph Dweba, who barged over after a driving maul.

Glasgow regained the lead through SA-born winger Kyle Steyn but a try by fullback Clayton Blommetjies put the Stormers 12-10 ahead after 30 minutes.

Glasgow almost scored on the stroke of half-time after a brilliant break from former Stormers centre Huw Jones, but some great scrambling defence kept the Warriors at bay.

Jones broke the deadlock in the second half when he darted through the Stormers defence in the 51st minute. In the build-up, there was a brilliant run by the equally impressive Steyn which put the hosts in a dangerous position.

The Stormers were back in business in the 61st minute when replacement loose forward Junior Pokomela barged over after a dominant driving maul.

Libbok, however, missed what appeared to be an easy conversion which left the scores level at 17-17 after 63 minutes.

The visitors then won a breakdown penalty a couple of minutes later, with skipper Steven Kitshoff doing the hard work on the ground. But Libbok failed again with a relatively regulation shot at goal.

Libbok's misses gave Glasgow the momentum shift they needed as they took control in the closing stages.

A darting run from Steyn brought them in range in the 73rd minute, and the hosts soon afterwards won a scrum penalty.

They opted to scrum again, and despite brave Stormers defence for a few minutes, Glasgow's pressure was eventually rewarded when Cancelliere collected a chip in behind the Stormers defence to score his second try.

Scorers:

Glasgow 24 (10)

Tries: Sebastian Cancelliere (2), Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones

Conversions: George Horne, Domingo Miotti

Stormers 17 (12)

Try: Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies, Junior Pokomela

Conversion: Manie Libbok



