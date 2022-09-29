4h ago

add bookmark

Aki cops 8-week ban for dangerous Senatla clear-out, to miss Ireland Test against Boks

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bundee Aki receives a red card against the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Bundee Aki receives a red card against the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Ireland centre Bundee Aki is set to miss home Tests against world champions South Africa and Fiji after being handed an eight-week ban following his red card for Connacht last weekend.

The 32-year-old received his marching orders for a dangerous shoulder-to-head clear-out on Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla an hour into Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash, which the South African side won 38-15.

A URC statement on Thursday said the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process found that Aki's behaviour towards the referee following his dismissal "did not meet the expected standards of conduct or respect".

Aki will miss two of Ireland's three Tests in November as well as five rounds of URC matches for provincial side Connacht.

But his ban could be cut by a week if he successfully completes a head contact "coaching intervention" programme.

That would mean he could face Australia on 19 November.

Aki was previously suspended for red cards in 2019 and 2021 for foul play involving head contact.

Ireland and South Africa are in the same pool for the Rugby World Cup in France next year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
irelandconnachtspringboksurcbundee akirugby
Fixtures
Fri 30 Sep 22 18:30 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls
Connacht
Connacht
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions
Cardiff Arms Park, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Leinster
Leinster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 25 Sep 22
Dragons
Dragons 23
Munster
Munster 17
Sat 24 Sep 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 27
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions 28
Sat 24 Sep 22
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 33
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 31
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo