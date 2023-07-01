Akker joins the Loftus kraal: How good has the Bulls' buying spree been for the new season?

The Bulls will imminently unveil Akker van der Merwe as their latest signing for the coming season.

The Bok hooker's signature means nine new players are calling Loftus their new rugby home.

But how does Jake White's buys really stack up in terms of aiming for silverware in 2023/24?

Following an underwhelming season in Europe and the Currie Cup, where they focused on continuity in terms of their playing ranks, the Bulls have gone on a substantial recruitment drive for the 2023/24 campaign.

Jake White, the franchise's director of rugby, had intimated after his charges fell comfortably short in a URC quarter-final against the Stormers that revitalisation was needed.

He was particularly adamant that the Bulls needed to add players with the proverbial X-factor, especially since the Capetonians had illustrated how important game-breakers are for success at that level.

On Friday night, news broke that three-cap Springbok hooker Akker van der Merwe would be leaving his English club, Sale, with immediate effect to move to Loftus.

It now means the Bulls have made nine new signings.

But will they make White's product better, particularly in terms of providing quality depth to compete effectively on three fronts?

News24 takes a look.

ELITE PERFORMERS

Wilco Louw (tighthead)

Getty Images

When this signing was announced in the middle of the season, there were already murmurs that it could prove a masterstroke.

The Bulls have struggled to fill the void left by Trevor Nyakane back in late 2021 and have perhaps discovered that a backed Mornay Smith is a good player instead of a potentially world-class one.

In the 14-cap Springbok, they've now found one.

The genius of this move is that Louw is undeniably a proven, top-class performer at this level and merely saw his stock soar in England with Harlequins, but remains on the fringe of Springbok selection, meaning he'll be consistently available.

A brilliant piece of business for a player in his prime at 28.

Akker van der Merwe (hooker)

White's search for game-breakers need not be confined to backline players.

The 'Angry Warthog' is arguably going to be the most effective No 2 in South Africa when it comes to exploiting attacking opportunities in open play, particularly as a super-sub.

It's exactly the type of dynamic the Bulls pack requires, which is rich in grafters but lacks a bit of boisterousness when chasing the game.

“Akker has played some of his best rugby here, and we feel he has become one of the world’s best, most physical hookers. We are gutted to be losing him because he has been instrumental in everything we have done since I’ve been here," was Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson's parting words.

Enough said.

SOLID, WILY EXPONENTS

Jannes Kirsten (utility forward)

Getty Images

Whether it was simple underappreciation or inferior coaching, Kirsten initially left Loftus in 2019 as a solid if unspectacular player.

In fact, some might've argued that Premiership heavyweights Exeter coming knocking was a rather surprising.

Yet the scouting proved supreme as the 29-year-old combined his established virtues as a relentless hard-worker with an insatiable desire to become better and it duly made him into a far superior player.

His experience of winning the Premiership and Champions Cup double in 2020 will prove invaluable as the Bulls desperately needs players who know how to deal with those pressures.

Sergeal Petersen (utility back)

Getty Images

His small 1.71m frame is the antithesis of what White's perceived preferences are in a backline player yet the signing of the former Stormers stalwart shows that - on paper at least - the Bulls mentor wants to reinvigorate his attacking play.

Except for being capable of playing fullback and wing - White favours men who can play in several positions - the 28-year-old showed in the Capetonians' inaugural, title-winning URC campaign that he's more than capable of weaving his magic in European conditions.

The fact that he's comfortable with rotation is a bonus.

Jaco van der Walt (flyhalf)

Getty Images

His true worth at the Lions was obscured a bit by Elton Jantjies being at the peak of his powers at Ellis Park before a move to Edinburgh saw him reach his potential.

The 29-year-old is, after all, a Scottish international and honed his naturally attacking game into a balanced overall product in Scotland's capital.

If anything, he's an ideal option for the Bulls' aim of being a more dynamic side and is arguably an upgrade on the more muted Chris Smith.

PROMISING PROSPECTS

Khutha Mchunu (prop)

Gallo Images

At 26, Mchunu probably can't be considered an out-and-out prospect anymore, but there's a real sense that the former Shark comes to Pretoria with the aim truly elevating his game.

After all, props mature later than other players.

In Durban, he was confined to Currie Cup duty because of the riches the first-team boasted at tighthead though he showed some encouraging scrum prowess in this season's domestic competition and a relish for defensive work.

Interestingly, despite the arrival of Louw, the Bulls' depth still isn't sufficiently developed not to leave the door open for him to perhaps become the man who's Louw's direct competition at No 3.

Mpilo Gumede (loose forward)

Gallo Images

The former Junior Springbok genuinely has the capability of making the Sharks rue their decision to let him go as well under-utilising him in the URC team.

An imposing, rugged and skilful flanker capable of playing on the blindside and No 8, Gumede has all the traits that could make him Marcell Coetzee's heir apparent and is arguably a more all-round exponent than an Elrigh Louw.

His linking play should add silkiness to the Bulls' attacking play, but cynics will point out that White sidelined Phumzile Maqondwana and Mihlali Mosi, two men who were signing with similar fanfare last season.

Sebastian de Klerk (utility back)

Gallo Images

2022's Currie Cup Player of the Year is no stranger to Loftus' structures, having been a junior before moving to the Pumas, where Jimmy Stonehouse and MJ Mentz's steady hands moulded him into one of the most exciting steppers in the local game.

De Klerk's nose for the try-line adds a real sting to a Bulls attack's proven prolific over the past two seasons, but tends to go awry when the stakes are at their highest.

As a result, his instinctiveness could prove a boon.

He missed most of this year's Currie Cup due to injury and might need to use a long pre-season to sand the raw edges to his game because of that.

QUESTIONABLE

Henry Immelman (utility back)

Getty Images

He made waves when he was signed by White back in 2016 at Montpellier in France, ostensibly because he was unhappy with not breaking into the Cheetahs' senior side.

It proved a fruitful decision because the 28-year-old certainly made his mark up north, first in France and then with Edinburgh.

Immelman is placed into this category not because he's a bad signing but because he goes against what the Bulls need in their backline stocks.

He's solid and dependable though the team is well stocked in that regard with men like David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks and Harold Vorster.

Will Immelman truly elevate the Bulls' overall product?



