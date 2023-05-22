8m ago

Share

An Italian in charge in Cape Town: Piardi set to make history as URC Grand Final referee

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Referee Andrea Piardi (M) with his assistants. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Referee Andrea Piardi (M) with his assistants. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • Andrea Piardi will become the first Italian referee to officiate a European Rugby final when he takes the whistle in the United Rugby Championship clash between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday
  • Piardi will be assisted by Mike Adamson and Craig Evans, with Ben Whitehouse as the TMO.
  • The Italian is also part of the refereeing panel for the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The match officials for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final between the Stormers and Munster were named on Monday, with Italy's Andrea Piardi handed the whistle for the clash.

He will be assisted by Mike Adamson (Scotland) and Craig Evans (Wales), with Ben Whitehouse (Wales) serving as the television match official. 

Piardi will make history as the first Italian match official to referee a URC final. 

The Italian, who will also officiate at this year's Rugby World Cup in France, made his league debut in February 2019, taking charge of Munster vs Southern Kings. He has gone on to make 35 appearances and seven in EPCR competitions.

Piardi has enjoyed high-profile appointments over the past two seasons in the play-offs where he refereed two knockout games in 2022 and, most recently, the Glasgow Warriors vs Munster quarter-final earlier this month.

Speaking about the selections, Tappe Henning, URC head of match officials, said: "It is the biggest day of the season for the teams, and the same is true for our referees. We have a very competitive group of senior officials, so the independent selection panel has had a lot to consider.

“In the URC, we have to balance neutrality and performance, and Andrea fits nicely into those categories. We have seen strong displays from him this season, backed up by confident decision-making and clear communication. I would like to congratulate Andrea on this important selection, and I look forward to seeing him in action in Cape Town.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
munsterstormersunited rugby championshipandrea piardirugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 27 May 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Munster
Munster
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
Sat 06 May 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 5
Munster
Munster 14
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo