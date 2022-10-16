Another Bok signs for the Sharks

Following their impressive 40-12 win over Glasgow Warriors in a United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, there was more good news for Sharks fans this weekend.

After adding a number of players to their roster over the past few months, including Saturday's man of the match Eben Etzebeth, another Springbok, centre Francois Venter has joined the Durban franchise.

He joins from Worcester Warriors, a club currently under administration and who will be relegated from the English Premiership, leaving Venter free to leave.

Venter last played for South Africa in 2017. He has seven Test caps and has scored one try for the Springboks.

The Sharks took to social media to announce the signing by simply saying, "Welcoming Francois Venter to The Sharks family."

Welcoming Francois Venter to The Sharks family ??#FearTheFin

Sean Everitt's charges are next in action in the URC next Saturday when they take on Ulster in Durban.

Kick-off for that clash is at 18:15.