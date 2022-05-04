Another massive Sharks signing as Rohan Janse van Rensburg heads to Durban

The Sharks have landed another huge signing with Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg heading to Durban.
The 27-year-old, who has one Bok cap that came in 2016, will join from the English Premiership where he has been turning out for Sale Sharks since 2017/18.
Janse van Rensburg was a fan favourite at the Lions during their Super Rugby dominance that saw them contest three Super Rugby finals in a row between 2016 and 2018.
He now joins a star-studded Sharks outfit that has not hesitated in splashing the cash in recent times.
Janse van Rensburg will join on a three-year deal.
More to follow ...
Trading his northern fin for a southern fin ?? Welcoming the explosive backline general, Rohan Janse van Rensburg to #OurSharks family on a 3 year deal.#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/bqYIsqKat4— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 4, 2022