Arm-wrestling Stormers see off desperate Bulls to record North/South URC double

At Loftus Versfeld

The Stormers came, saw and conquered a packed Loftus Versfeld, but only just, as they scored a priceless 23-19 win against the Bulls on Saturday to secure a second consecutive United Rugby Championship double.

It was a tense North/South derby that was also Morne Steyn's 150th URC/Super Rugby game for the Bulls.

Yet even his best galvanising efforts as a second-half sub weren't enough as Manie Libbok proved to be the better pivot.

The Stormers, while not as accurate as they would've liked, showed better defensive composure, especially in the last five minutes as the Bulls desperately sought a much-needed win.

The Stormers recorded their 10th URC win in 14 games this season while the Bulls slipped to a sixth defeat, but their first at home.

A Southern hemisphere URC record crowd of 41205 gave the game a much-need gravitas, even though they were much quieter and far less hostile than in previous years and less inclined to sing compared to the full houses that packed out the two games Mamelodi Sundowns hosted here against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

That said, this game never even tried to be a spectacle.

After all, North/South derbies never have pretentions to providing entertainment.

The half-time score was as misleading as an insurance advert. with the Bulls doing the bulk of the playing, but it was the Stormers who made the bigger scoring moves.

While it was still dry in the first half, the Bulls kept the ball as much as they could though on a cool, humid and - in the second half - wet day that didn't quite allow for that type of expansive rugby.

With Jacques du Plessis in tow at lock, the Bulls did certainly ask the physical questions their mentor Jake White expected of them.

They weren't being asked in the red zone and the Stormers, despite some indifferent officiating from Marius van der Westhuizen that affected both sides, were happy to ship in the penalties from Chris Smith's accurate boot.

Smith nailed four penalties, two of them in the sixth and 11th minutes to give the Bulls a 6-0 lead before adding two more in the 16th and 25th minutes in between a Manie Libbok 14th minute three-pointer to give the Bulls a 12-3 lead.

That the Bulls didn't score a try in the first 40 was rather disappointing considering how S'bu Nkosi, with his first touch of the game, disdainfully ran over Suleiman Hartzenberg.

He had precious few opportunities to do so, even though the Bulls seemingly moved the ball wide at will.

The Stormers played a patience game that was at odds with the chaos Bulls backs coach Chris Rossouw expected of them.

They also played their percentages very well, with Marcel Theunissen's 29th-minute try having its roots from a scrum where Herschel Jantjies asked inside centre Dan du Plessis to take the ball up.

The Bulls defence someone didn't fold fast enough on the blindside, from where a sharp, but forward pass from Jantjies picked up an unmarked Theunissen on the left wing, from where the number eight sauntered to the line uncontested.

Libbok then slotted a 38th-minute penalty that gave the Stormers a one-point lead.

The first 10 minutes of the second half was packed with endeavour that went nowhere, but once the Stormers got a chance to press the Bulls deep in their half through a series of scrums, they made it count in a weird way that led to points.

Smith cleared his lines after a succession of scrums and pressure from the Stormers, who themselves struggled to find runners, but one Du Plessis got around the Bulls defence on the outside on the right, he found Hartzenberg.

The winger then blazed into the Bulls' 22 and after a succession of phases, Junior Pokomela crossed the whitewash in the 52nd minute, with Libbok drilling the conversion to increase the lead to eight points.

Four minutes later, Libbok attempted an outrageous 57m penalty and he had the distance, but shaved the right-hand up-right.

The methodical Stormers then stepped up the attack and in the 59th minute, fullback David Kriel was yellow-carded for tapping down a Neethling Fouche's pass to Du Plessis.

The Bulls though escaped the attacking barrage and through Steyn's 50:22 kick, they ventured deep into the Stormers' 22.

In what was the story of their game, they were spat out of the Stormers' 22 without the relevant points reward.

Their persistence, despite being a man down, finally paid off when Nkosi dotted down in the left-hand corner in the 65th minute, from where Steyn converted to narrow the deficit to one point.

The Stormers though found their way into the Bulls' 22 and through a Libbok 71st-minute drop goal, the Stormers had a four-point gap.

Despite their apparent inaccuracies, the Bulls, at home are far from easily beaten and despite coughing up possession in the Stormers' 5m, they had one more tilt after Joseph Dweba fluffed his umpteenth lineout throw.

From that scrum, the Bulls earned two penalties they just couldn't convert, allowing the Stormers to escape with another Loftus success.

Scorers

Bulls 19 (12)

Try: S'bu Nkosi

Conversion: Morne Steyn

Penalties: Chris Smith (4)

Stormers 23 (13)

Tries: Marcel Theunissen, Junior Pokomela

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)

Penalties: Libbok (2)

Drop-goal: Libbok