Arno Botha highlights the great paradox of a finals week: 'Training is far more relaxed'

Don't be fooled by the hype of a final on team preparation, it's far more relaxed than you think, says Bulls stalwart Arno Botha.

Physically and tactically, training during a week like this is scaled down, but there's still time for useful introspection.

And that's no bad thing when the Bulls need to quickly move on from the high of beating Leinster in Dublin last week.

Arno Botha has now been around the block long enough to tell you that preparation for a final is actually far less hectic than one would believe.



In fact, it's downright relaxed.

And, upon reflection, it's not difficult to understand why.

After a 20-match season, the Bulls and Stormers really aren't still be in the business of coming up with fancy new plans for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) showpiece at the Cape Town Stadium.

Essentially, you're operating on auto-pilot, crystal clear in thought as to what has been working ... or not.

"A finals week is markedly more relaxed," said Botha, who's been an unsung hero of the Bulls' loose trio.

"I don't think it's just that you're not going to learn anything fundamentally new within a week, your body has also taken shots for a long time. If anything, it's now conditioning that kicks in."

Yet Botha, who during hard lockdown in 2020 upon his high-profile return to Loftus told Sport24 that he's become a real student of the game, is too meticulous not to still absorb a few lessons before the big showdown.

"There are always a few finer details that you can still work on. You can definitely still get something out of a week like this one," he said.

"It's still about being open-minded. Maybe you will still dig up something of value, not necessarily skill-wise but definitely from a mental perspective.

"In terms of physicality, a week like this is less severe on the body. It's just about boxing cleverly. We're not going to make 180 degree turns on plays or tactics. If you do that and it comes off, then you're really very good.

"For us, it's not the plan. We're calm and we know what we want to do."

This week's allowance for fruitful introspection will also come in handy as the Bulls aim to quickly move on from the giddying high of beating Leinster in their own backyard.

Already, some observers, have questioned whether Jake White's troops played their final in Dublin last weekend.

"It was a massive effort, massive effort against Leinster. We will definitely give glory to God for it, because things that happened in that week. I don’t want to make it spiritual, but things that happened – messages that came through, didn't necessarily come through during the year.

"Things happened in that week that wouldn’t happen in a normal game. Guys that stepped up. I can’t give you all the info now, but a few things mentally that switched guys on. It was definitely something that wasn't 100 percent in our control during the week.

"We knew what we wanted to do, and the guys needed to be up for it, for 100 minutes if it comes to that. Every guy’s mentality was like that – we prepared for that. We knew afterwards that it's just one more, just one more.

"It felt like an effort that we hadn’t given before, so it’s definitely something that we will remember forever. But like I said, it wasn’t the last one, and we wouldn’t treat it like the last one."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30.