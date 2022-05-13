Bad news for the Cheetahs as Wales reportedly scrap plans to ditch URC team

Welsh rugby bosses have reportedly made a U-turn on plans to scrap one of their URC teams.

None of the four Welsh teams have qualified for the URC quarter-finals.

This will come as bad news for the Cheetahs, who are eager to gain a spot in Europe.

Welsh rugby bosses have reportedly ruled out the potential of shutting down one of their four professional teams competing in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

URC log

According to Wales Online, representatives from all four regions and the Welsh Rugby Union held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

There were rumours that Wales could drop either the Dragons or Ospreys but this no longer appears to be the case.

In statement on Thursday afternoon, Welsh rugby's top brass stressed that the "four regions continue to play an important role", signalling the intent to continue with four teams in the URC.

"The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) met yesterday... to further develop its strategy for a sustainable and ultimately successful professional game in Wales," the statement read.

"The PRB is committed to working together to ensure all four regions continue to play important roles in the professional game. We will meet further over the coming weeks to ensure the strategy protects and grows our game and remain committed to communicating further progress to all as soon as appropriate."

The Welsh teams have been also-rans in the 2021/22 URC season, with all four failing to finish in the top eight playoff spots. Ospreys and Scarlets are ninth and 10th respectively, while Cardiff Rugby lie 13th and the Dragons 15th.

Wales keeping all their teams in the URC is bad news for South Africa's Cheetahs, who would have banked on potentially entering the fray if a spot became available.