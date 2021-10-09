United Rugby Championship

Beaming Everitt praises Chamberlain's game management after Ospreys win

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Boeta Chamberlain. (Ben Evans/Gallo Images)
Boeta Chamberlain. (Ben Evans/Gallo Images)

Sharks coach Sean Everitt sounded gratified by his team's performance in their 27-13 win over Ospreys in Wales, especially by young flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain's game management.

Chamberlain initially kept the Sharks in touch of Ospreys on the scoreboard in the first half with two drop-kicks to level Gareth Anscombe's two penalties.

But the 22-year-old took the Durbanites to another level when he sparked a Jeremy Ward try less than two minutes into the second half, which put the hosts on the ropes.

Chamberlain knifed a cunning through ball that lock Hyron Andrews deftly collected and fed to outside centre Ward, who cantered through for the first try.

Quick ball also allowed wing Marnus Potgieter to score the Sharks second try, which came after 20 minutes of the Sharks withstanding Ospreys pressure.

"We're very happy about the result tonight (Friday night)," Everitt said.

"The guys stuck to the plan really well. We were up against 11 internationals and four British & Irish Lions players, so it was always going to be a tough ask.

"I thought our kicking game worked superbly, but the forwards, who played well, laid the platform.

"Boeta Chamberlain, in only his third URC game and fourth [provincial] international game, managed the game really well and put in a sterling performance to get Man-of-the-Match."

The victory marked the Sharks' first win in the inaugural competition and only South Africa's second after the Lions beat Zebre in round one.

Last week, South African teams were swept 4-0 by their European opponents and struggled to contend with the conditions and officiating.

The Sharks, who got the bad rub of the refereeing calls early on in Swansea, are hoping to build on Friday night's performance.

"It's about improving every week," said Everitt.

"We knew it was going to take time for us to adapt to the refereeing as well as the type of rugby that needs to be played here.

"I thought the boys did well. Our preparation went well this week, and they delivered on the field.

"It was a collective effort from management, coaching staff and the players. We'll have a few days' rest, and it's back to work on Monday and see if we can turn Cardiff over."

