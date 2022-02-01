Ben Tapuai on playing alongside Lukhanyo Am: 'He gives me confidence'

Wallaby Ben Tapuai says he's garnered confidence from playing with Lukhanyo Am, the recognised world's best No 13.

The 33-year-old left Harlequins for Durban to experience a new rugby life and enjoy sunny South African skies.

Tapuai made his debut against the Lions before putting in a solid shift in the 22-all draw with the Stormers last weekend.

It's hoped at the Shark Tank that Tapuai's arrival will plug the gaping hole Andre Esterhuizen left.

But the former Queensland Reds, Western Force, Harlequins and Bath centre said playing alongside the recognised finest No 13 in world rugby would help grow his game and the synergy with his new teammates.

"When you've got world-class quality around you, all you have to focus on is just doing your job," says Tapuai.

"You don't have to worry about what others are doing. It's more of a trust thing as well.

"It's my first time playing with this backline, so I'm trying the get the groove of it all. As time goes on, we'll click.

"With Lukhanyo, I'm listening to him, and I trust his calls. He gives me the confidence to do what I can do because he's absolutely world-class.

"There are obviously things that are going to go wrong in the game but learning from him as a current Springbok player makes my game grow as well."

Tapuai is surrounded by a myriad Springboks, front and back, extending to the eminent No 11 in the world, Makazole Mapimpi, who has started 2022 as a man possessed with his four tries in two matches.

Of course, playing behind a pack comprising such as fearsome Springbok front row and the national men's captain, Siya Kolisi, too, doesn't hurt.

Tapuai says the team's growth ceiling is high because of the mix between youth and international talent hoarded in Durban.

"Coming here, you could see there's a lot of youth. In my head, that means there's a lot of opportunities to grow," says Tapuai.

"I've lost count of how many Springboks are in this side. That, on top of the youth, means we've got miles of growth ahead of us.

"We're still learning to [find] each other's combinations, but that will click over time."

The 33-year-old says the reason he was enticed by the opportunity to leave Harlequins - with whom he won the Premiership last year - was to experience a different brand of rugby and to experience some sunny South African skies.

"It was about the opportunity to play a different brand of rugby," says Tapuai.

"I'm thankful to the Sharks that they gave me this opportunity, but after talking to my wife, we needed a change. She struggled a little in England during Covid times because it's very dark over there (weatherwise), and Covid didn't help.

"I've struggled against the heat, but it's been good to play a different brand of rugby.

"In the UK, it's a lot more weather dependent, whereas there's a lot of ball in play over here. I'm really enjoying it and enjoying the sun.

"I think I've seen more sun in the last four months [in SA] than the last five years in the UK.

"I'm glad I made the move and to continue with my rugby journey."