Best in the land: Stormers crowned URC SA Shield champions after clean sweep over SA rivals

Defending United Rugby Championship (URC) winners, the Stormers, were officially crowned this year's SA Shield champions for the second year in a row after beating the Sharks in Cape Town.

The conference title was secured after the Lions stunned the Bulls at Loftus hours after the Stormers edged the Sharks 29-23 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

What's most impressive is that they did it with three URC game weeks to spare. It's unclear when the Stormers will accept their trophy as the URC goes into hibernation until Friday, 24 March, with the Currie Cup beginning this weekend.

Head coach John Dobson said the milestone caught them by surprise. What didn't surprise them, though, was that they finished the season unbeaten against South African teams, becoming the bona fide best team in the land.

"We weren't expecting it at all. We actually hadn't thought of it in our chats during the week whatsoever," said Dobson.

"What we did talk about was trying to complete a clean sweep of the local teams over the season. That meant something to us.

"That sweep and us getting this SA Shield probably means we are the best team in South Africa for the second year in a row, which is something we're really proud of, so well done to the coaches and Deon (Fourie), Kitshie (Steven Kitshoff) - two world-class captains - and the team.

"Last year, it took us until the 80-something minute when Ruhan Nel scored a try (against Ospreys) in Swansea. And back then, I told them our most important [goal] was just to get into the top eight and Europe.

"And to win it with three games to go is a really special feeling."

Dobson highlighted their improved depth as one of their biggest achievements this year, despite losing key names in Warrick Gelant and Rikus Pretorius to French and Japanese clubs, respectively.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who debuted late in the season last year, is but one example of a player who rose from rookie to a key member of the team.

"We wanted to maintain our status and to back it up. In some ways, we are performing better this year than we did last year," said Dobson.

"The other thing was to build real depth. Last year, I felt we were a little bit shallow. Lots of guys had high game minutes.

"Now we've accomplished what we have, plus a broader pool and that's the part of the season that's really pleased me.

"We are pleased with ourselves, we deserve to be here, but we're acutely aware we could have a tough quarter-final draw."