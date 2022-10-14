'Best lock in the world' Eben Etzebeth must rock and roll for misfiring Sharks

The Sharks will unleash Eben Etzebeth on the Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park on Saturday.

Etzebeth has been in fine fettle this season, with Sharks coach Sean Everitt saying he's the best lock in the world.

The Sharks need to get the best out of Etzebeth to ensure they don't remain an inconsistent and makeweight team.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, whom he termed the best lock in the world, has already made himself at home in Durban and is champing at the bit to get going against the Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park.

Etzebeth was unveiled by the Sharks in February and started training last week and will be starting on Saturday alongside Hyron Andrews.

Oddly, Etzebeth's most recent international was at Kings Park against Argentina last month, where at the captain's run - on Friday before the game - mimicked a shark with his hand being his dorsal fin.

If there's a position the Sharks haven't quite sorted out properly, it's at lock. And at times, they've been caught short with a pack that looked rather lightweight.

Etzebeth is arguably the second most ambitious Sharks signing since former Stormers teammate and Bok captain Siya Kolisi upped sticks from Cape Town to Durban.

Everitt, who's not prone to being excited, but was happy with the fact that Etzebeth is set to be in full-flight, said the Bok centurion has already bedded in on the East Coast.

"He's very excited to be part of the Sharks, he's settled in very well and settled down to make Durban his home," Everitt said.

"He's extremely excited for the occasion on Saturday and he certainly does bring a wealth of experience to the team, along with leadership.

"He's in a good place and everyone has made him feel welcome and feel at home."

Everitt has phased in the Bok contingent in stages as Etzebeth's start has been offset by the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Kolisi, and Makazole Mapimpi coming off the bench.

Teams Sharks 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazole Mapimpi Glasgow Warriors 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Josh McKay, 10 Tom Jordan, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Thomas Gordon, 6 Scott Cummings, 5 Richie Gray, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 George Turner, 1 Jamie Bhatti. Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Murphy Walker, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Ryan Wilson, 21 Gregor Brown, 22 George Horne, 23 Ross Thompson.

With Everitt opting for a six-two split, he's created a bomb squad for himself, and he hopes they'll come off against a Warriors side that outplayed the Bulls last week.

"We've been away for three weeks, and the Boks have had a week off, so with them coming back last week, we viewed that as an integration week," Everitt said.

"It's part of our plan to play some of them off the bench, but we also need to reward some of the players who did well for us overseas.

"We're blessed with quality players on the bench and that helps our cause."

With Rohan Janse van Rensburg suspended for four games, Marnus Potgieter will start at outside centre while Vincent Tshituka gets a start in the number seven jumper.

A surprising change was that of Anthony Volmink coming in for livewire wing Thaakir Abrahams, with Everitt saying the nippy outside needed time off.

"Thaakir has carried quite a big load from the pre-season friendlies and played every minute while he was on tour with us as well," Everitt said.

"He's also come off a lengthy injury and we felt that he needs to rest this week and that's why we've gone with Volmink this week."







