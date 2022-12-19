Big blow as Stormers lose Springbok Salmaan Moerat ahead of Bulls grudge match

The Stormers have lost one of their leaders and fulcrum forwards, Salmaan Moerat, to a knee injury ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) return against the Bulls in Cape Town on Friday (19:15).

Moerat has to be stretchered off the park after landing awkwardly from a lineout during his team's 34-14 win over London Irish at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday.

The extent of the injury is still unknown but Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani confirmed that the Springbok lock would likely miss the grudge game against fellow URC finalists, the Bulls.

5 talking points | Champions Cup Round 2: On-fire Dayimani sparks Stormers

"Salmaan sustained a knee injury and he obviously didn’t train," said Hlungwani.

"The doctors are still going to give us the final diagnosis but we’re not looking too good there."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

The Stormers are also sweating over backs Leolin Zas and Ruhan Nel's niggles but Hlungwani was optimistic about their participation.



"Leolin and Ruhan were running around in training. We are yet to see if they'll be completely fit but I don’t think they are injuries worth them missing a game or anything like that," Hlungwani added.

"But Salmaan will probably not make this weekend."



