United Rugby Championship

26m ago

add bookmark

Bismarck du Plessis gets off lightly for WWE moment against Munster

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)

Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessis has been handed a three-match ban - with only one game left to serve - after being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Munster in a United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute of the clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when he picked up Alex Kendellen, lifted him over his shoulder and then tossed him over in what can best be described as a move straight out of the WWE.

A red card followed as Du Plessis was sent off under Law 9.18: "A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground".

Robert Mulligan, the judicial officer in charge of the disciplinary process, ruled that Du Plessis' actions warranted a sanction after meeting the threshold for an act of foul play. 

Du Plessis' behaviour during the disciplinary process saw him entitled to a 50 percent mitigation and his previous foul play record of one red card in 374 professional games also went in his favour. 

"As a result, the player has been banned for a period of three games," said a statement released by the URC although games have been counted back, including the Currie Cup fixture against the Sharks on 16 March as well as the URC fixture against the Bulls on 19 March.

That means Du Plessis still has to sit out one fixture, the Currie Cup game against the Lions on Wednesday, 23 March, before he is available for selection again.

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsurcunited rugby championshipbismarck du plessisrugby
Fixtures
Fri 25 Mar 22 19:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Ospreys
Emirates Airlines Park
Fri 25 Mar 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Munster Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Musgrave Park
Sat 26 Mar 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Ulster Rugby
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 20 Mar 22
Stormers 40
Cardiff Rugby 3
Sat 19 Mar 22
Sharks 38
Zebre 6
Sat 19 Mar 22
Lions 23
Munster Rugby 21
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
13
10
50
2. Ulster Rugby
13
10
49
3. Glasgow Warriors
13
9
43
4. Munster Rugby
13
8
42
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo