Bismarck du Plessis gets off lightly for WWE moment against Munster

Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessis has been handed a three-match ban - with only one game left to serve - after being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Munster in a United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture.



The incident occurred in the 70th minute of the clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when he picked up Alex Kendellen, lifted him over his shoulder and then tossed him over in what can best be described as a move straight out of the WWE.

A red card followed as Du Plessis was sent off under Law 9.18: "A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground".

?? Bismarck du Plessis - Vodacom Bulls#URC — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) March 22, 2022

Robert Mulligan, the judicial officer in charge of the disciplinary process, ruled that Du Plessis' actions warranted a sanction after meeting the threshold for an act of foul play.



Du Plessis' behaviour during the disciplinary process saw him entitled to a 50 percent mitigation and his previous foul play record of one red card in 374 professional games also went in his favour.

"As a result, the player has been banned for a period of three games," said a statement released by the URC although games have been counted back, including the Currie Cup fixture against the Sharks on 16 March as well as the URC fixture against the Bulls on 19 March.

That means Du Plessis still has to sit out one fixture, the Currie Cup game against the Lions on Wednesday, 23 March, before he is available for selection again.