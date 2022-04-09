Bismarck du Plessis handed 3-week suspension over controversial foul play incident

Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessis has been suspended for three weeks following a foul play incident during midweek Currie Cup action against Western Province.

WP captain charged that Du Plessis had struck lock Ben-Jason Dixon on the face, however Television Match Officials (TMO) together with the referee could not get the best angle on replays, and it seemed Du Plessis had gotten away with it.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White then named Du Plessis on his bench to face the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, saying he was "100% sure" the veteran hooker would play.

Communication from the Bulls on Saturday confirmed that Du Plessis would not play, and has been slapped with a three week ban.

Does Bismarck throw a punch here? #CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/bBpLMWgciK — Saffas Abroad Rugby (@SaffasRugby) April 7, 2022

A terse statement on Saturday read:

"It has been confirmed that Bismarck has been handed a 3-week suspension for the incident in the Currie Cup game on Wednesday. His place in today's match-day squad has been taken by Joe van Zyl."

It's the second time Du Plessis has found himself in hot water after a dangerous WWE-like tackle against Munster recently.

Kick-off in Cape Town is at 14:00.



