Blow for Bulls as Morne Steyn receives 3-match ban for dangerous tackle

The Bulls have been handed a massive blow with the news that Morne Steyn has received a three-week ban and will miss the upcoming United Rugby Championship games against Zebre and Munster and the Currie Cup fixture against Griquas.



Steyn received a red card in the Bulls' URC clash against the Sharks at Loftus Versveld on 12 February after a dangerous tackle on Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am in the 11th minute of the match.

The Sharks won the encounter 29-22.

A disciplinary panel of the URC met late last week regarding Steyn's tackle and ruled that it contravened Law 9.13, which states: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders".





The panel, which consisted of Jennifer Donovan (chair, Ireland), Rose Alice Murphy (Ireland) and Tony Wheat (Ireland), considered all the evidence available and upheld the referee's decision in issuing a red card to Steyn.

They ruled that there was insufficient mitigation to reduce the level of sanction as there was a high degree of danger in the tackle and that the action was at speed with contact made to the neck and jaw area of Am.

The panel ,however, reduced the sanction to three weeks, taking into account Steyn's previous good disciplinary record and the fact that he admitted to the offence.

Steyn can return to action from Sunday, 13 March.



