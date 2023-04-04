Blow for Sharks, Boks' RWC preparation as Jaden Hendrikse ruled out for 10 weeks

The Sharks have lost their scrumhalf, Jaden Hendrikse, for 10 weeks following a shoulder injury suffered in the win against Munster in the Champions Cup last 16 at Kings Park last Saturday.



Director of rugby Neil Powell will have to make do without his starting No 9 for the trip to face Stade Toulousain in Toulouse in the quarter-finals this Saturday (16:00).

The injury, which needed surgery, is also a huge blow for the Springboks, who have blooded Hendrikse into the national men’s team to dovetail with Faf de Klerk ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

However, Hendrikse, who was injured in the act of scoring a try early in the 50-35 victory, is not in immediate danger of missing the World Cup.

Fellow Springbok Grant Williams is expected to start in his place at the weekend, after he came on in the 16th minute as a substitute when Hendrikse left the field.

The Sharks and Boks are also anxiously waiting for news on Eben Etzebeth’s injury after he didn't take to the field after half-time on Saturday.



