Bok assistant coach Davids urges URC finalists to go all out: 'Leave everything on the field'

Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids said they're proud of the Bulls and Stormers, who will be taking part in the first URC final.

Davids coached the Southern Kings in the PRO14, the precursor to the current tournament, with limited resources.

Davids urged the teams to leave everything on the field and not take any half measures.

Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids said they're very proud of the two South African teams that'll be competing in Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final at the Cape Town Stadium.

While the deserved adulation must fall on the Stormers and the Bulls for their mesmerical run to the dream North-South derby final, Davids is one of the coaches who laid SA's groundwork in the tournament.

As Southern Kings coach during the PRO14 era, Davids had boardroom challenges that only the Stormers to an extent could fathom.

However, the Kings, along with the Cheetahs, crawled in that unheralded time so that the Lions, Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers could walk, and in the case of the finalists, run.

Davids didn't have any favourite team in mind to win it all but urged the two sides to leave everything on the field at the Cape Town Stadium.

"We're very proud that we've got two teams in the final, especially with the way they have adapted," Davids said.

"When you play in a competition like this for the first time, there is pressure, so I take my hat off to the teams and how they've adapted their coaching and playing styles.

"We'll want to see two teams that leave everything on the field, so it doesn't matter which way it goes, we'll be proud of both teams."

With the Springbok squad for the Wales series already selected, Davids said the players know what is expected of them when it comes to performance.

"We've watched all the games and we give feedback to the players in terms of their profiles in different departments," Davids said.

"It's important that they respond to that [feedback] and I think they definitely understand what is expected of them.

"What's expected of them, how they play, and what they do at their franchises is very important and that's not for us to say.

"For now, it's important that they do well for their franchises."

With Duane Vermeulen injured and having already undergone knee surgery, the No 8 jersey is very much up for grabs.

While Leicester Tigers' No 8 Jasper Wiese is set for another crack in the jersey, he's got stiff competition in the form of award-winning Stormers tyro Evan Roos and the Bulls' excellent back-rower Elrigh Louw.

Both are in the Springbok squad for the Wales series but Davids said they'll still need to work harder because of the pecking order.

"We've got multiple talents in different positions. Those are two loose forwards, but when you look at those positions, we've got so many options," Davids said.

"In all positions, we have proven players of quality and experience in different franchises and competitions.

"Having that broad base does make selection a challenge, but when you're clear in terms of how you play and what a player brings.

"So balancing many variables in terms of selection is important in terms of what we want to do and what we want."



