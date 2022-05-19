Bok captain Kolisi locks in with Sharks until 2027

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has locked in a long-term contract with the Sharks that'll expire in 2027.

Kolisi joined the Sharks last year after a long stay with Western Province and Stormers.

That means the hardworking loose-forward will effectively end his playing career at the Sharks as he would be 36 by the time that particular contract ticks over.

That also means the Sharks have also locked in their key forward, along with having Lukhanyo Am on their books until 2025.