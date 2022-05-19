United Rugby Championship

Bok captain Kolisi locks in with Sharks until 2027

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has locked in a long-term contract with the Sharks that'll expire in 2027.
  • Kolisi will be 36 at that time and will ostensibly finish his career at the Durban-based franchise.
  • Kolisi joined the Sharks last year after a long stay with Western Province and Stormers.

The Sharks have locked in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on a long-term contract until 2027.

That means the hardworking loose-forward will effectively end his playing career at the Sharks as he would be 36 by the time that particular contract ticks over.

That also means the Sharks have also locked in their key forward, along with having Lukhanyo Am on their books until 2025.

 
