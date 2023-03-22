1h ago

Bok duo back as Bulls name 28-man squad for Euro trip

Canan Moodie's rise was a highlight of 2022. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has announced a 28-man touring squad that will travel to the United Kingdom and France for back-to-back fixtures in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

White has recalled Springbok duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie, who are eligible again after a national resting protocols.

The Bulls will tackle Ulster in Belfast this Saturday (25 March, 21:35 SA time), before squaring off against French giants Toulouse next Sunday (2 April, 16:00 SA time).

Bulls touring squad:

Forwards: Bismarck Du Plessis, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Elrigh Louw, Francois Klopper, Gerard Steenekamp, Janko Swanepoel, Johann Grobbelaar, Marco van Staden, Merwe Olivier, Mornay Smith, Ruan Nortje (captain), Ruan Vermaak, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tiaan Lange, WJ Steenkamp

Backs: Canan Moodie, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Morne Steyn, Niel Le Roux, Sibongile Novuka, Stedman Gans, Zak Burger

Regarding his squad selection, White commented: "We are playing in multiple competitions and so it becomes important for us to balance our sides. Both the team travelling and the one remaining to focus on the Currie Cup campaign - we believe - has the best possible chance at getting the results we want.

"We have also left behind some experienced players like Lizo Gqoboka, Jacques du Plessis, Mihlali Mosi and Sbu Nkosi, who need more game time but also have the wisdom to flank the youngsters when they travel to Bloemfontein. This is important because we want to do well in that competition as much as it is our ambition to do well in Europe."

The Bulls' Currie Cup side next take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday (17:05 kick-off).


