Bok lock Eben Etzebeth set for Sharks bow on 15 October against Glasgow

He'll miss this week's game against Leinster after he started training for the Sharks on Monday.

The Sharks have won both their games in Europe, but haven't been convincing in those successes.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth should be available for the Sharks when they host the Glasgow Warriors on 15 October in the United Rugby Championship.



This is according to Sharks media manager Novashni Chetty after Sharks assistant coach Warren Whiteley said he didn't have an idea when Etzebeth, who started training in Durban this week, would make his debut for the Durbanites.

Etzebeth, a Springbok centurion who cut his teeth with the Stormers before moving to France, was unveiled by the Sharks in February.

This means that Etzebeth, along with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, should be trotted out next week and the following week against Ulster.

The URC will take a break for the best part of November to make way for the Autumn internationals where the Boks will be playing Ireland, France, Italy, and England on consecutive weekends.

Chetty said the Bok players returned to training on Monday and will be ready for combat from next week onwards. "The Bok players were given a week off directly after the Rugby Championship and they re-joined training on Monday," Chetty said.

"They'll spend the week in Durban and they'll re-join the team when they return from their European trip.

"They'll be in contention for matches thereafter."

The Sharks may have won their two opening matches in Europe against Zebre and the Dragons, but nothing was convincing about their work in those matches.

One of the disappointing facets was the Sharks' rolling maul.

With Irish giants Leinster looming this weekend, Whiteley said they've improved in that facet of the game, even though they'll be tested by Leinster.

"There are some specific details we have worked on in the last two weeks or so," Whiteley said.

"We were really disappointed, especially in the first game but we felt that we made an improvement against the Dragons.

"However, it wasn't at the standard that we want. We've placed emphasis on that, and we know that Leinster has a powerful pack.

"This weekend is another opportunity for us to improve in that department."







