27m ago

add bookmark

Bok lock Eben Etzebeth set for Sharks bow on 15 October against Glasgow

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth should be available for the Sharks from next week onwards.
  • He'll miss this week's game against Leinster after he started training for the Sharks on Monday.
  • The Sharks have won both their games in Europe, but haven't been convincing in those successes.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth should be available for the Sharks when they host the Glasgow Warriors on 15 October in the United Rugby Championship.

This is according to Sharks media manager Novashni Chetty after Sharks assistant coach Warren Whiteley said he didn't have an idea when Etzebeth, who started training in Durban this week, would make his debut for the Durbanites.

Etzebeth, a Springbok centurion who cut his teeth with the Stormers before moving to France, was unveiled by the Sharks in February.

READ | Sharks mentor Everitt praises character after Dragons win: 'We're a happy group'

This means that Etzebeth, along with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, should be trotted out next week and the following week against Ulster.

The URC will take a break for the best part of November to make way for the Autumn internationals where the Boks will be playing Ireland, France, Italy, and England on consecutive weekends.

Chetty said the Bok players returned to training on Monday and will be ready for combat from next week onwards. "The Bok players were given a week off directly after the Rugby Championship and they re-joined training on Monday," Chetty said.

"They'll spend the week in Durban and they'll re-join the team when they return from their European trip.

"They'll be in contention for matches thereafter."

The Sharks may have won their two opening matches in Europe against Zebre and the Dragons, but nothing was convincing about their work in those matches.

One of the disappointing facets was the Sharks' rolling maul.

With Irish giants Leinster looming this weekend, Whiteley said they've improved in that facet of the game, even though they'll be tested by Leinster.

PICS | Eben's all smiles at Sharks unveiling

"There are some specific details we have worked on in the last two weeks or so," Whiteley said.

"We were really disappointed, especially in the first game but we felt that we made an improvement against the Dragons.

"However, it wasn't at the standard that we want. We've placed emphasis on that, and we know that Leinster has a powerful pack.

"This weekend is another opportunity for us to improve in that department."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssharksrugby championshipeben etzebethdublinrugby
Fixtures
Fri 07 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Lions
Lions
The DAM Health Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 07 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Connacht
Connacht
Munster
Munster
The Sportsground, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 08 Oct 22 16:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Stormers
Stormers
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 01 Oct 22
Dragons
Dragons 19
Sharks
Sharks 20
Sat 01 Oct 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 34
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 23
Sat 01 Oct 22
Munster
Munster 21
Zebre
Zebre 5
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo