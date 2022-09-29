Bok lock RG Snyman's injury woes continue: 'For the foreseeable, he's not quite ready yet'

Springbok lock RG Snyman's torrid run with injury continued this week when his coach at Munster, Graham Rowntree, confirmed the World Cup winner would not be back in action "for some time".

It was widely expected that Snyman, who has been through several injury setbacks since joining Munster in 2020, would be available for the Springboks' year-end European tour, or at the very least for Munster when they tackle a South African XV in a tour match in Cork in November.

But the latest news comes as a hammer blow for Snyman and his Irish club. Snyman has played just 54 minutes in two seasons for Munster after picking up two cruciate knee ligament injuries.

"He's not quite there yet. He's had a very difficult year and we're not pushing him. All I can say at this point, for the foreseeable, he's not quite ready yet," Rowntree said in a URC statement.

It appears a certainty that Snyman will be sidelined until after the November break, and perhaps even longer.

Rowntree is also under pressure as new coach since replacing South African Johann van Graan.

Munster lost both their opening URC games to Cardiff and the Dragons, suffering their worst start to a season since the Celtic League started in 2001-02.

They host Italian outfit Zebre on Saturday (18:05 SA time).



