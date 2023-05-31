1h ago

Bok prop Coenie Oosthuizen heading back to Shark Tank after 4-year stint in England

Herman Mostert
Coenie Oosthuizen. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)
  • Bok prop Coenie Oosthuizen has signed a deal to return to Kings Park in Sharks colours.
  • He will return to Durban after playing for English club Sale Sharks since 2019.
  • Sale Sharks wished Oosthuizen the best of luck with his move back to South Africa.

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen has signed a deal to return to Durban to play for the Sharks.

The 34-year-old had left Durban to join English club Sale Sharks in May 2019. 

He went on to make 94 appearances for the Manchester-based Sharks, including 16 this season as they reached their first Premiership final in 17 years. Sale lost 35-25 to Saracens in the final at Twickenham.

The Durbanites confirmed Oosthuizen's return on their social media channels on Wednesday.

Sale Sharks lauded the 30-Test capped Springbok for the impact he made in Manchester.

"Since he arrived in Manchester, Coenie has been a massive part of this team and this club and everyone is going to miss him.

"On the field he's a fantastic player but off it, he's been a real leader for us in what is a young squad," Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

A Sale club statement read: "Everyone at Sale Sharks would like to thank Coenie for his contribution to the club and the team during his time here and we wish him all the very best for the future."


