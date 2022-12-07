1h ago

add bookmark

Bok prop Nche on Nkosi's mental health battles: 'It came as a shock'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Springbok prop Ox Nche says he was shocked to hear of former Sharks team-mate Sbu Nkosi's mental health struggles.

Nkosi, who joined the Bulls from the Sharks this year, went "missing" for three weeks after failing to report for training in Pretoria on Monday, 14 November.

The Bulls solicited police assistance to find him, opening a missing persons file with SAPS before franchise CEO Edgar Rathbone and the Bulls' security sponsor SSG combined to locate him in Emalahleni.

Nche said in a Sharks press conference on Tuesday that Nkosi's battles highlighted the need for sport stars to regularly check up on each other.

"Sbu is a smart guy. He works hard and he knows what he has to do," Nche told reporters.

READ | Bulls on Sbu Nkosi's future: 'Our concern is for the person, not the player'

"And our jobs are not easy. Me and him, we have an understanding [as] colleagues and we get along off the field too. I think we are pretty good with each other.

"It came as a shock... I didn't expect it but that is the thing about mental health, you don't see it coming."

Nche added: "It was definitely concerning for me. It's a wake-up call to keep checking on each other and seeing how things are."

Nche and his Sharks team-mates are preparing for their Champions Cup opener against English club Harlequins at Kings Park On Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

EXCLUSIVE | Springbok star Sbu Nkosi's father opens up: 'This is my child, not a rugby player'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbullssharkschampions cupurcox nchesbu nkosirugby
Fixtures
Fri 23 Dec 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Lions
Lions
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 17:15 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Bulls
Bulls
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 04 Dec 22
Lions
Lions 32
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 15
Sat 03 Dec 22
Leinster
Leinster 38
Ulster
Ulster 29
Sat 03 Dec 22
Bulls
Bulls 45
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 9
View More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo