1h ago

Bok scrumhalf absent as Stormers name 24-man squad for URC trip to Wales

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Herschel Jantjies. (Gallo Images)
  • The Stormers have named a 24-man squad for their URC trip to Wales.
  • Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has not travelled with the team, as Stefan Ungerer looks set to start at No 9.
  • Godlen Masimla is the other scrumhalf in the squad, with Paul de Wet missing out.

A 24-man Stormers squad travelled to Wales on Monday evening for their final league match of the United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

The Stormers face the Scarlets in a Round 18 encounter at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.

Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who is still recovering from a hand injury, was not included in the squad.

Jantjies' spot is taken by Stefan Ungerer, who is back with the Stormers on a short-term loan from Griquas. Ungerer, who will join the Stormers on a full-time basis in July, also featured in the Cape side's first five URC games of the season.

Godlen Masimla is the other scrumhalf in the squad, with Paul de Wet not making the cut.

Elsewhere, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter returned from injury to take his place in the travelling party.

While their place in the URC play-offs is already secure, the Stormers can ensure home advantage in the quarter-finals with a win against the Scarlets.

Stormers travelling squad (alphabetical order):
Hacjivah Dayimani, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Warrick Gelant, Brok Harris, Steven Kitshoff (captain), JJ Kotze, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe, Godlen Masimla, Salmaan Moerat, Ruhan Nel, Marvin Orie, Evan Roos, Seabelo Senatla, Cornel Smit, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas

Head Coach John Dobson stressed the importance of winning on Saturday.

"This is a vital game for us as we look to secure home advantage in the play-offs, so the players all understand what is at stake," he told the Stormers' official website.

"We want to end the league phase of the competition on a high, but we know that we will have to be at our best to come away with a win against a highly motivated Scarlets side."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 18:10 (SA time).

