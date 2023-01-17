15m ago

add bookmark

Bok stalwart Malherbe signs new Stormers deal: 'Already a legend'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Malherbe. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Frans Malherbe. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has signed a three-year contract contract extension with the Stormers.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Western Province and has already represented the Stormers in 126 games.

Malherbe, who won the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in 2019, also played a key role in the Stormers' victory in last season's inaugural United Rugby Championship.

Stormers coach John Dobson heaped praise on the veteran front-ranker.

"Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come," Dobson said in a statement.

"He is a world-class player who adds so much more to our cause than just what he does on the field."He will play a vital role in inspiring and showing the next generation what it means to be a true Stormers man," the coach added. 

READ | SA teams to play in Europe if they earn 'home' Champions Cup semis

Malherbe said that he was excited about extending his stay in the Cape.

"I am very happy to be staying in Cape Town and playing for the Stormers. The team environment here is very positive and I want to contribute to building on that and doing whatever I can to help the team continue improving."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormerschampions cupurcherman mostertjohn dobsonfrans malherbecape townrugby
Fixtures
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Stormers
Stormers
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 27 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Bulls
Bulls
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 28 Jan 23 14:30 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Munster
Munster
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 08 Jan 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 24
Stormers
Stormers 17
Sat 07 Jan 23
Ospreys
Ospreys 19
Leinster
Leinster 24
Sat 07 Jan 23
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 22
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 28
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo