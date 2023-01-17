Bok stalwart Malherbe signs new Stormers deal: 'Already a legend'

Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has signed a three-year contract contract extension with the Stormers.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Western Province and has already represented the Stormers in 126 games.

Malherbe, who won the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks in 2019, also played a key role in the Stormers' victory in last season's inaugural United Rugby Championship.

Stormers coach John Dobson heaped praise on the veteran front-ranker.

"Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come," Dobson said in a statement.

"He is a world-class player who adds so much more to our cause than just what he does on the field."He will play a vital role in inspiring and showing the next generation what it means to be a true Stormers man," the coach added.

Malherbe said that he was excited about extending his stay in the Cape.

"I am very happy to be staying in Cape Town and playing for the Stormers. The team environment here is very positive and I want to contribute to building on that and doing whatever I can to help the team continue improving."



